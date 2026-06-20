Life Gets Better For Your Zodiac Sign After The First-Quarter Moon During The Week Of June 22 - 28

Life is getting a lot better for every zodiac sign during the week of June 22 to 28, 2026. There’s a powerful energy shift happening in the days ahead after the First Quarter Moon rises in Libra on Monday.

This lunation teaches us to be more diplomatic, even as our stress levels rise. The Scorpio energy mid-week helps us progress our current projects, though the opposition to Mars slows us down a bit. On June 26, the Sagittarius Moon encourages us to reflect on what we've learned over the last year, as we get closer to Jupiter's entry into Leo at the end of the month.

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Aries

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Working toward your goals is essential right now as you’re clearing the path for Jupiter in Leo. Begin your planning phase and start doing a lot of the work you’ve procrastinated. Kickstart that project you’ve been dreaming of. You are brewing with ideas, so take advantage of them now to build something amazing in the next year.

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Taurus

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With Venus now in Leo, you can make the changes you want within your home. Mars is in your sign, and it's much easier to brainstorm something magnificent. In fact, you're overflowing with wonderful ideas. This week helps you connect with your creative energy and imagination. Don’t be afraid to express yourself since Cancer season is here to help you find your voice.

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Gemini

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Be more open to feeling your emotions this week, especially if you’ve kept everything bottled up. For the next several weeks, you are encouraged to release and reflect on the past. This is a period for you to remove those blockages and begin to plan your new path forward. You are commanding your ship and leading your crew to greatness.

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Cancer

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Be a homebody this week, Cancer, as that is where you develop the discipline needed to make progress. Saturn in Aries is still bringing some valuable lessons to the table. You may have been feeling stressed lately, but the energy now brings some calm and the opportunity to rest. Prioritize your self-care routines and make sure to have fun when the Moon is in Scorpio.

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Leo

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Spending time with friends and visiting new places allows you to be more appreciative of the people in your life. Venus in your sign adds the charm and elevates your magnetism. Love is on your mind during this week, with Venus adding fun and Mars bringing a sense of adventure. Host a small get-together or go to the movies with friends.

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Virgo

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The transits this week show you the types of relationships you want to attract moving forward. If you have your sights set on career growth, the universe encourages you to upgrade your goals. You are able to make a sustainable plan to achieve your dreams this week. Starting a new course is also possible, as is finding ways to perfect your craft.

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Libra

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Friendships are especially important this week, Libra. You are noticing the people who support you and have your back, as well as the ones who aren’t showing up for you. With Jupiter still in the same position, you can expect plenty of transformation. You also have a chance to reconcile and reach a compromise with those with whom you’ve had issues.

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Scorpio

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You must be a lot more diplomatic with Mars still in opposition to your sign. This is particularly relevant when it comes to your career. You are a great leader, and this week brings you the opportunity to become even better. Pay close attention to how you interact with others and be willing to help preserve the peace.

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Sagittarius

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Unlocking some memories of the past is possible this week, Sagittarius. This is meant to remind you of your growth during the Jupiter in Cancer transit. You may also be a lot more excited to travel and explore new horizons or learn something new with Venus now in Leo. The universe is showing you how to kickstart a plan to get you closer to your dreams.

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Capricorn

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This is a beautiful period with Jupiter in Cancer continuing to illuminate your relationships and bring a healing energy to your life. The transits this week are pushing you to prioritize the work you’ve been doing and to receive support from others if you’ve felt overwhelmed. Even if you enjoy working on your own, don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

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Aquarius

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Relationship energy is potent this week with Venus now opposing your sign. You're learning how to bring balance to your existing relationships. If you’ve given too much of your power away, you are now able to better protect your boundaries. Communication is important at this time, and you can expect to have deep conversations while Jupiter is still in Cancer.

Pisces

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This week, you can better express your ideas and share them with others. The astrological energy is pushing you to lead and show the people around you this hidden quality. Embracing your talents is also connected to these transits. This is not a moment for you to dim your light. Instead, hone the gifts you possess and continue to strengthen them.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.