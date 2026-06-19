Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For June 22 - 28 — The Last Week Of Jupiter In Cancer

Weekly horoscopes are here for June 22 - 28, 2026, the last week of Jupiter in Cancer before the planet of luck starts a new 12-year cycle in a different zodiac sign. While some challenges pop up this week thanks to the oppositions from Saturn and Mars, there are still plenty of valuable lessons we can learn.

The Moon in Libra opposes Saturn on Monday, giving us a checklist before Jupiter enters Leo. When the Moon enters Scorpio on the 24th, it tests our resilience with the Mars opposition from Taurus. Nevertheless, we are supported by Venus in Leo on the 26th when it connects with the Moon in Sagittarius. The lesson this week is to be consistent and fight for our dreams because our hard work will be fruitful in the long run. This is a week to believe in ourselves and take action as we get ready to discover the gifts we hold within.

Weekly horoscopes for June 22 - 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Partnering up is the theme for this week as the Libra Moon provides some good insight on strengthening your relationships with others. This is a beneficial transit that empowers you and helps you communicate better with others.

Midweek is a good time to analyze your thoughts and emotions. While the Moon is in Scorpio on Wednesday and Thursday, you are given the courage to face anything that is hindering you on your path to the top.

Starting on Friday, the Sagittarius Moon allows you to shine from the comfort of your home. Spending time with family feels rewarding this weekend.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your hard work is appreciated on Monday, when the Libra Moon brings to light your efforts over the last several months. Discipline is encouraged this week.

Thankfully, you receive a lot of support from the Scorpio Moon on Wednesday and Thursday as Jupiter prepares to ingress a new sign.

Collaborating with others during the Sagittarius Moon over the weekend can teach you about being a better mentor or teacher for others. Your leadership skills could be put on the spotlight at this time.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Love is a powerful theme this week with the Moon in Libra redefining how you view this concept. For those in relationships, you're encouraged to step things up in your connections by having deeper conversations with friends or partners.

Midweek, the Moon in Scorpio inspires you to begin a new routine or to take time to meditate. Once the Moon is in Sagittarius, you'll see firsthand how letting other people help you elevates your career and personal life.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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As we get close to Jupiter’s ingress in a new sign, Monday's Libra Moon shows you what you want to create and accomplish for the next several years with the valuable tools Jupiter has left you with.

The Moon in Scorpio midweek is an exciting transit for you, Cancer, especially for creatives. Use this time to craft your work and pour love to the whatever you do.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius this weekend, reminiscing on the lessons learned during this last year of Jupiter in your sign provides insight on your new journey. Take notes and get ready for the next adventure that begins next week.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Connect with your journal this week and write a new story when the Libra Moon brings you closer to your creative abilities on Monday.

In the middle of the week, the Moon in Scorpio makes it easy to take the lead and you’re prepared to wear your crown once lucky Jupiter enters your sign next week. This is also a good transit that helps you to meet new people.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius this weekend, love and romance are on your mind. This is an energy that encourages you to initiate new romances. For those in existing relationships, spending time with your partner is thrilling and a joyful experience.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Money is on your mind at the start of the week with the Libra Moon encouraging practical savings habits. For those who are working on a goal, get ready for breakthroughs and new ideas early in the week.

Midweek, the Moon in Scorpio shows you the magic connected with your community. Visit new restaurants or join a community event. Anything to take part in local activities, because having better relationships with your neighbors is part of the transit.

This weekend, the Moon in Sagittarius shows you how to be more present with those you love.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Moon in your sign at the start of the week sheds some light on your relationships. If there have been any misunderstandings, working through problems is easier since Saturn in Aries is having you face any fears and take action. You are more solution-oriented, even if it might feel challenging at first.

When the Moon is in Scorpio midweek, you feel prepared to embark on a new learning journey. With the Gemini energy in the sky, you're more curious and prepared to share new ideas with others.

The Moon in Sagittarius pushes you to grow your connections with others over the weekend.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Things are much more relaxing this week which starts with the Moon in Libra, reminding you to prioritize self-care every once in a while.

The Moon is in Scorpio gives you energy in the middle of the week, pushing you to explore new frontiers. You are no longer feeling limited as you continue to discover your power.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius starting on Friday, continuing to expand your knowledge and learning more about a specific topic serve as the tools needed to further your academic or professional career.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The Libra Moon nourishes and heals you at the start of the week. You've matured a lot, Sagittarius, and you're starting to see life in a whole new way.

When the Moon is in Scorpio midweek, working on your personal projects is great for you since you’re connecting with your imagination.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Friday, your creative energy continues. Since Venus is in Leo, the weekend is a great time for you to take action and begin your new project or get back to work on an existing one.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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As a Cardinal sign, the presence of the Libra Moon pushes you to focus on what Saturn in Aries is teaching you. Prioritizing your goals is a goal for you this week as Jupiter begins to move into a new domain.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in Scorpio helps you brainstorm new ideas with colleagues or classmates. This is an excellent time to compromise and build alliances.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius over the weekend, you may desire to take a day to relax and dedicate time for yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Exploring or beginning your adventure might be connected with the Libra Moon. This is a powerful start to the week that shows you how to be more present within your relationships. You are learning not to settle for less as Jupiter slowly approaches Leo.

The Moon in Scorpio presents a grounding energy midweek as it illuminates your professional sector. Make sure not to start any drama and to be a diplomat.

At the end of the week, the Sagittarius Moon feels like a breath of fresh air, making it easier to have fun with others and connect with your muses.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Transforming your routines is part of the Libra Moon transit at the start of the week. Connect with you planner and build your schedule to develop a new plan for moving forward.

The Moon in Scorpio makes the middle of the week a lovely time to spend time with others and explore new ideas with them. Joining a group will make it easier to learn how to grow your craft. You're motivated to focus on your creative projects at this time.

During the Sagittarius Moon this weekend, you figure out a good way for you to develop a stronger foundation for your dreams. Cancer season is here to let water signs like you prosper, and your time to shine begins now.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.