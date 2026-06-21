5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Best Horoscopes All Week, From June 22 - 28

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes the week of June 22 to 28, 2026. In the days ahead, we're rebuilding our self-esteem and learning the value of our talents.

With the Libra Moon starting things off, these astrological signs are more confident and finally trust themselves. The Scorpio Moon on June 24 brings an emotional yet empowering energy. Then, when the Moon enters Sagittarius on June 26, we are more optimistic and ready to take charge of our own destiny.

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1. Aries

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This week, Saturn in your sign opposes the Libra Moon, making you want to seek balance. You may be tempted to spend more money, but the Scorpio Moon brings some cold realities to the table. Take a look at your budget and don't make any impulsive purchases. Learn to channel this energy into self-love and care instead.

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The Mars lunation brings you an opportunity for healing. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, learning something new becomes a goal for you. The building fire energy is making you more confident to follow your dreams. Jupiter is preparing to enter Leo at the end of the month, helping you make bold moves. No longer will you be settling for second best. This is your moment to shine. Believe in yourself and take the time to create a structured plan to achieve your dreams.

2. Leo

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You've experienced a whole lot of growth over the last year, Leo, but this process is still ongoing. The Libra Moon helps build your self-esteem and pushes you to reclaim your throne. With Venus in your sign, this is a moment of empowerment and self-trust. Wear your crown proudly.

During the Scorpio Moon, you're learning that the sky is the limit. You are focusing on achieving your goals, and there may be some surprises along the way as people begin to see your qualities as a leader. At home, people seek your guidance, so be patient with them and listen carefully. The Sagittarius Moon brings changes to your romantic life or a period in which you are called to pursue something creative. Follow your inspiration.

3. Libra

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This week, you're freeing yourself from monotony and making room for a far more exciting energy. The Moon in your sign allows you to focus on new patterns and break any bad habits. This is the time to begin new routines that prepare you for the road ahead. You may be forced to face what you've been running away from, but the Scorpio Moon helps you discover your inner strength and power.

Don’t hide away from a challenge, and instead make the plans needed to move ahead. If you find yourself in an argument, channel your inner diplomat and win them over with your charisma. Spending time with friends and family is especially nourishing. Let yourself be a homebody this week, as that is where your best ideas flourish.

4. Scorpio

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Show yourself a lot of love this week, Scorpio. The Libra Moon prepares you for any surprises, showing you how to face your fears and come out stronger than ever. The Moon in your sign then makes you more of a warrior, but remember to be understanding when interacting with others since Mars continues to oppose Scorpio.

The transits this week make you more social and help you connect with colleagues and friends. Communication during this period is bold, and you can learn a lot about your relationship dynamics. Be willing to listen to others and try not to be abrasive with your words. At the end of the week, the Sagittarius Moon adds an expansive and optimistic energy. Your journey this year has been intense, but fulfilling, since you’ve learned so much. Congratulate yourself and reflect on your accomplishments.

5. Sagittarius

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Focusing on your dreams allows you to reach new heights this week as you pave the way for the Jupiter in Leo transit on June 30. If you've been lacking energy, things now begin to move. As we get closer to the end of the month, you're starting to feel more in your element. The Libra Moon encourages you to be more social and find support from your friends.

Venus in Leo is pushing you to get out of your comfort zone when it comes to your creative process. The opposition from Pluto encourages you to dig deep and make headway on your projects. Meanwhile, Saturn is providing patience and structure. You can create wonderful things as long as you stay disciplined. Don't let the stress get to you, though. Instead, brainstorm a plan to tackle them and make sure you get the rest you need.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.