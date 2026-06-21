Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 22 - 28 — Mars Enters Gemini

Weekly love horoscopes are here for June 22 - 28, 2026. Overall, every zodiac sign has a very good week for love and relationships. On June 25, Venus trines Saturn, a positive transit that is especially good concerning people and things that relate to the past. On occasion, this brings us into contact with someone we have known before. On the same day, the Sun squares Neptune, which can create some lack of clarity, so don’t take any type of new relationship to heart as it may not prove lasting. If you don’t understand what someone is trying to tell you, just ask.

On June 27, Mars aligns with Jupiter in a way that's indicative of luck and expansion. Certain relationships or conversations may seem quite dynamic and flow in an easy and positive way on Saturday. Mars enters Gemini on June 28, where it remains until August 10. Communication will become more important and our minds will be on fire for the next seven weeks. That said, with retrograde Mercury in Cancer fast approaching, there will likely be a conflict in terms of how we process relationships at some point.

Weekly love horoscopes for June 22 - 28, 2026:

Aries

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Expect to feel a powerful shift toward emotional security and prioritizing home and family with three planets in Cancer this week. Choosing softness over arguing will work wonders if you are partnered, Aries.

You may begin reflecting on a time when you thought things were going extremely well and try to recreate that time and energy.

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Taurus

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This week represents a period of stable and sustained growth in a relationship along with feeling more grounded.

With three planets in your third house, Taurus, this is a great week for significant communication. You may start to feel more bonded emotionally. You will not be interested in anyone who doesn’t offer emotional security.

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Gemini

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Your focus moves away from anything that is not real this week, Gemini. You prefer what keeps you grounded and makes you feel emotionally secure.

While you are very familiar with casual relationships, something is changing. You desire a deeper partnership. Your natural charm is showing through this week, so make good use of it.

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Cancer

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The Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter are all in your zodiac sign this week, Cancer. This gives you more confidence and a lot more clarity.

Any relationship that feels insecure is no longer for you, so if you are in a relationship that is not meeting your needs, you may choose to let it go. If this should be the case, the Sun and Jupiter in your sign will make you feel radiant and draw others to you.

Venus in Leo is building your self-esteem as well as your desire for fun and lighthearted times.

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Leo

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Venus transits your sign all week, making you come across as magnetic to others. You look and feel great, Leo!

As Mars enters Gemini at the end of the week, it begins transiting your 11th house of friends, so you can expect to become busier and do more networking with and through others.

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Virgo

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The Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter are all in your 11th house, which rules friends, groups, hopes, and wishes, making this a great week for socializing. Spend time with friends or someone special.

A shift is occurring, and you are starting to feel much more grounded and secure. This is a great thing, because an ungrounded Virgo is not a happy camper!

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Libra

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Venus is transiting your 11th house, Libra, which will bring you into contact with others if you are single.

If you are partnered, this should help in terms of seeing things clearly and attaining your relationship goals. June 25th brings more stability into a current relationship.

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Scorpio

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Three planets in Cancer are transiting your ninth house this week, and Cancer is a highly compatible sign for you. If you are single, Scorpio, you have strong potential to meet someone who lives at a distance.

If you have already met someone special or are partnered, you will start to take a greater interest in your partner’s ideas and worldview this week. If there have been difficulties early in the month, this is a good week for resolution.

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Sagittarius

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This week, casual dating takes a back seat. You're more interested in relationships that are emotionally geared because three planets are transiting your eighth house of intimacy in the sign of Cancer, which heightens your romantic desires and calls for stability.

With Venus in your ninth house, you may plan a trip or meet someone at a distance. You're becoming more interested in a partner’s view of the world, Sagittarius.

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Capricorn

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With three planets transiting your seventh house of partners, you are all about relationships this week, Capricorn. This represents a very powerful turning point.

Mars is in its final days of transiting your fifth house of love, so step away from work some and focus on what really matters in terms of romance and partnerships.

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Aquarius

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With Venus transiting your seventh house of partners, you project magnetism toward others this week. It's a good time to meet someone if you are single.

If you are partnered, emotional stability becomes much more important with three planets transiting through emotional Cancer. Make use of the pleasant transit on June 25, when love can easily go to a higher level.

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Pisces

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Three planets are still transiting your fifth house of love for a little longer, increasing the amount of emotional support you get from others. This week, there is potential to connect with someone you have known before.

With Venus in Leo, now is the time to socialize and have some fun. While this is a romantic and even serious time, it’s also time for some fun and playfulness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.