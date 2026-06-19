3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of June 22 - 28

Good luck is finally arriving for three zodiac signs the week of June 22 to 28, 2026. It's time to take action on what you want to manifest in your life.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Monday, June 22, encouraging you to go after what you desire. When Mars moves into Gemini on Sunday, June 28, you must seize the opportunities that cross your path. This transit is highly motivating and wants you to be open to what is new and exciting.

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Luck isn’t found by only writing in journals and doing what comes easily. It requires risk and the willingness to take action before that safety net is fully formed. The universe waits for no one, not even you. You are not meant to sit on the sidelines of your life in the days ahead, but to rise up and take action.

1. Aquarius

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Take a moment and reflect on what you want, Aquarius. The First Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Monday, June 22. This lunation helps you embrace a new beginning and collaborate with an unexpected person. Libra represents the dreams and goals you have for your life. Yet, it also encourages you to stretch yourself beyond your comfort zone so you can actually move ahead.

The lunar phase requires that you be decisive. While this likely has to do with you teaming up with someone new, it also asks that you don’t shy away from actually going after what you want. Whether you’re looking to progress your career or finally embark on that life-changing trip, who you choose to have beside you is important. The new beginning that you’ve been dreaming of is here, but you will have to seize it.

2. Libra

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You are one of the more patient zodiac signs, or at least you’ve had to become that way in recent years. Things in your life have been moving slowly. Yet, as Mars moves into Gemini on Sunday, June 28, everything finally starts coming together. You do not need to be patient anymore. Instead, you must prepare to take decisive and quick action toward your goals. This is not the time to overthink, but to make your dreams come true.

Mars increases your motivation and determination. In Gemini, this directs you towards new beginnings, abundance, wealth, and travel. Whatever you have been trying to get off the ground in recent months is finally starting to gain momentum. But don’t be surprised if unexpected miracles pop up as well. Trust yourself so that you can take action when and where the moment finally strikes.

3. Taurus

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The Full Micro Moon rises in Capricorn on Monday, June 29, but you are already feeling the impact of its energy at the end of this week. This lunation is known to bring dreams to fruition. However, with it being a Micro Moon, meaning it is further away from the Earth, anything that occurs will be of a gentler nature. This doesn’t mean events can’t suddenly shift, but that it will do so in a way that feels natural.

This Moon brings the lunar cycle that began on January 18 with the Capricorn New Moon to completion. Capricorn is an earth sign that favors diligence and commitment toward accomplishing your goals. Reflect on what has reached its conclusion. It may not arrive with fireworks or a grand display of synchronicity, but it will finally help you to move on and see the new path the universe is orchestrating in your favor.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.