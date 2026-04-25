The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For April 27 - May 3 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for April 27 to May 3 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. With the Eight of Cups showing up as our card for the week, we are all channeling Gwen Stefani and looking for a sweet escape.

This week, there is a collective need to withdraw from the masses. Whether due to disappointment or avoidance, we need a break, and we are perfectly content hiding out until we get it. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 has a lot to do with this. Because it occurs in the middle of the week, some of us use the first half to build up to peacing out, while others see the second half as a reason to walk away.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for April 27 - May 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries weekly tarot horoscope: The Four of Wands reversed & The Devil reversed

Okay, Aries. Having this card combination for your tarot horoscope this week is interesting. It implies that conflict with others will not only bring you a sense of inner peace, but also allow you to release the idea that you weren't good enough.

There was never a moment that you didn't have this in the bag. The energy from the waxing gibbous moon shining in Libra on Angel Number Day 4/28 will remind you of that. But in case you need to hear it again, you got this!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus weekly tarot horoscope: Death reversed

Taurus, the Death card popping out in reverse for you means that you have been avoiding change. It's giving the impression that you are running from the inevitable. However, you feel it coming. Instinctively, you know it's coming.

You feel the pressure most during the waning gibbous moon in Scorpio on May 2. Because Mercury is entering your sign on the same day, you will have to admit to yourself what you are running from.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini weekly tarot horoscope: The Ace of Pentacles

Gemini, this Ace of Pentacles means new abundance is headed your way this week. Whether it is new income or your "just due" finally coming through, get excited! Your time has come!

You can expect this moment to occur on May 1. The Full Moon in Scorpio supports this, as it also indicates a full-circle moment that brings about rebirth energy. Have fun!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer weekly tarot horoscope: The Page of Swords

When the Page of Swords shows up, Cancer, it implies a thirst for knowledge or that a moment of curiosity this week leads to an exchange of new ideas. The wheels are turning, and you're about to change the game!

Mercury entering Taurus on May 2 is not only causing you to revisit something you've been keeping to yourself, but to be selective about who you share it with. Only like-minded folks need apply, or as Drake said, "No new friends."

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo weekly tarot horoscope: The Devil

You did not expect this, Leo, but you are tapping into all sides of yourself this week. According to the Devil card as your tarot horoscope, you're not holding back.

You don't mean to be cold or harsh, but you're tired of freezing out parts of yourself because it makes other people uncomfortable. This is who you are, and if it scares someone off, you figure it is because they weren't supposed to be with you in the first place.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo weekly tarot horoscope: Judgment reversed, The Queen of Pentacles, & The Two of Cups

Virgo, these three cards are telling quite a story, and it goes a little something like this. Self-doubt caused you to ignore the call to switch gears and start something new that matched your energy.

Here's the good news: What's meant for you will never miss you, so don't worry. The energy from the waxing gibbous moon in Virgo and Libra, combined with Angel Number Day 4/28, reminds you of this between April 27 and 28.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra weekly tarot horoscope: The Fool & The Devil reversed

Libra, you have so many reasons to be proud of yourself and grateful this week, according to these two cards.

Not only does the Fool card represent you fearlessly taking a leap of faith, but the Devil card in reverse means that doing so frees you from whatever was holding you back. Congratulations!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio weekly tarot horoscope: The Seven of Pentacles

Scorpio, this card is bringing one thought to mind for your energy this week. Per the Seven of Pentacles, you are only interested in what builds your future for the better. You are ready to invest, and if that means detaching from the familiar, so be it.

When the waxing gibbous moon moves through Libra and your sign on April 30, you secretly vow to align with what matches your vibe. However, you won't voice it until May 2, when Mercury enters Taurus under the waning gibbous moon in your energy.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius weekly tarot horoscope: The Two of Swords reversed

Sagittarius, based on the Two of Swords slipping out of the deck in reverse, you are feeling more than a little indecisive this week. Whether it is due to confusion from too much information or feeling overwhelmed by too many options, you'll likely find yourself asking the universe to pause so you can catch up.

That's not like you. This will frustrate you. Try not to let it get to you too much. The waxing gibbous moon in Libra on April 29 helps clear things up.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn weekly tarot horoscope: The Two of Cups reversed

Capricorn, the Two of Cups in reverse indicates that you are prioritizing yourself this week. You don't want to be mean or shut people out, but you need "me time" to realign with yourself and what you want.

This energy matches the waxing gibbous moon in both Libra and Scorpio on April 30, as well as the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1. Expect to seek a timeout from the world on either, if not both, of those days.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius weekly tarot horoscope: The Empress & The Six of Cups

Aquarius, this card combination hints at reflective moments leading to a spiritual awakening that opens the floodgates of reassuring abundance.

If times have been tough, this is your sign that things are about to get better. Look forward to this beautiful energy on April 28, or Angel Number Day 4/28.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces weekly tarot horoscope: The Moon

The fact that this card embodies your energy, Pisces, is such a wonderful sign for how your week will go. Though you are always in tune with your dreams and intuition, this card is encouraging you to dig a little deeper.

Don't be afraid. You won't get lost. In fact, this is where you find yourself. The waxing gibbous moon in your opposite sign, Virgo, on April 27, is the best day to do this.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.