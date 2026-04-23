Something Feels Off For 3 Zodiac Signs Right Now, But An Astrologer Says Everything Gets Better Soon

Something feels off for three zodiac signs right now, but according to professional astrologer Carol Starr, everything gets better soon.

If you've been feeling wonky recently, "it's not in your head," Starr explained in a video. We've had a lot of challenging astrological energy to deal with lately, from having seven planets in Aries at one point to several general planets changing signs for the first time in years.

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However, according to Starr, it isn't going to last forever. In fact, the astrologer explained that these signs are finally breaking out of this chaotic energy and regaining control over their lives. So long as you can embrace how you're feeling and strategically plan around it, expect things to make a lot more sense very soon!

1. Libra

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Life has been feeling a little off for you lately. Between challenges in your relationships and shifts in your career, it feels as if you can’t catch a break. Luckily, this phase is guiding you to something better by the end of April, which is "the biggest month for relationships," according to an astrologer named May. "If you’re single, get ready to put a lot of energy in dating or meeting someone or taking a relationship to the next level.”

However, for those who are already in a relationship, expect to use this momentum to start a new business or venture in your career. As May explained, everything involving relationships, whether romantic or business, is about to be more charged and revealing. Yet, this isn't a bad thing, as Mercury is bringing huge negotiations and contacts that level up your career for the better. And for those struggling with love? Mars is bringing decisiveness like never before.

2. Gemini

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You may feel off right now, Gemini. According to Starr, this is a prime time for you to slow things down and figure out the direction you want your life to take. Everything gets better after Venus enters your zodiac sign on April 24 and you start feeling more like yourself again. May warned that "you could outgrow a lot of people" by the end of the month, which might seem a little scary. But anyone who leaves your life during this time is the universe's way of telling you they aren't meant to join you on your next chapter.

At the same time, "you could meet people that enhance your next few years in life," May said. Establishing these newer connections will help you create a better sense of community later on. So, if you truly want to upgrade your life for the better, truly think deeply about who should and shouldn’t be in your life. While small disagreements are nothing, energy vampires should absolutely be put at a distance.

3. Cancer

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Things likely feel a little off right now, Cancer. As May explained, you just had "a massive stallium of planets in your 10th house of career, legacy, ambition, your relationship to power itself, how you show up in this world, how people see you, what you stand for, your reputation in this life.” As you can imagine, this can cause an unbelievable amount of pressure at first.

However, don’t hide from it. Whether it’s accepting a leadership role or confronting the end of a job, let your intuition guide you. Especially if you feel like the current path you’re on is unfulfilling, learning to embrace those intense feelings and plot around them will make you happier than ever. So, hang on tight. Saturn in Aries is taking you on a two-year journey that’ll help you build your legacy.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.