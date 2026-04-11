The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For April 13 - 19 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope is here for April 13 - 19, 2026, revealing major breakthroughs for each zodiac sign. This week is destined to shake things up, and according to the Six of Cups and reversed Ace of Wands tarot cards on the table for the week, it is our job to welcome changes rather than reject them.

The Six of Cups represents a spiritual awakening that calls us to reflect on every phase of our lives, while the Ace of Wands in reverse indicates that a fresh idea will result from that reflection. Astrologically, the week begins with a waning crescent moon from the 13th to the 16th, which encourages us to give into the energy that emerges. It's important to let it guide us to wherever we need to be or whatever we need to be doing. That way, we can embrace the refreshing energy that comes from the New Moon in Aries on the 17th and focus on what is most valuable to us when Taurus season starts on the 19th.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for April 13 - 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, with this card as your weekly tarot horoscope, you are most focused on practicing self-discipline and being a bit of a perfectionist.

Though the intent behind this is to bring out the very best of you, thanks to the waxing crescent moon in Taurus on the 18th, there are moments this week when you feel bored or stuck. No worries! There is a solution.

When Taurus season starts on the 19th, you begin a new era of being rooted in intention. You only want to do and be a part of what matters to you. There is no room for anything else.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Queen of Cups

This week presents you with a bit of a challenge, Taurus. But it's not all bad. You're feeling things deeply this week. The challenge is to allow yourself to feel without being overwhelmed by those feelings.

Since the waning crescent moon in Pisces and Aries between the 14th and 16th matches this energy, you can expect this frustration during that time frame. As it occurs in your 11th and 12th Houses, secrets within a group you're associated with are likely the cause of this challenge. Knowing this helps you address them.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Seven of Wands

Having the Seven of Wands as your tarot horoscope promises that you have an epic journey this week, Gemini. It also hints that you have a choice to make, especially on the 13th and 17th.

When the waning crescent moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces on the 13th, you embrace a seeing-is-believing attitude. This makes the results that much sweeter when the New Moon in Aries shines on the 17th.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Five of Swords, reversed

Are you ready for a blast from the past, Cancer? The Five of Swords in reverse implies that someone wants to make amends this week.

Don't be surprised if this happens around the 15th when the waning crescent moon moves through Pisces and Aries. Since those two signs combined give off rebirth energy, someone is likely thinking it's a good time to pop back up and start anew. Are they right or wrong?

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Ace of Cups

Having this card come out as your weekly tarot horoscope is more than enough reason to get excited. The Ace of Cups symbolizes new love and relationships. So, who's the lucky person, Leo? Other than you, of course.

This energy is brought to you by the New Moon in Aries. New moons bring about new beginnings, and in Aries, it's coming with some urgency and unmistakable desire that gives a new perspective on partnerships.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot cards for Virgo: The Four of Pentacles & The Four of Cups

First things first, Virgo. To have two cards come out with the energy of the number four notes a promise of untouchable security. Whatever concerns you had before, they cease this week.

Both the Four of Pentacles and Four of Cups urge you to reevaluate your strategy so you can map out a plan that allows you to come back stronger than ever. The best time to start setting those plans would be on or after the 18th, when the waxing crescent moon is in Taurus.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: The Knight of Cups

Take a deep breath, Libra, because the relief you've been looking for is headed your way this week.

The Knight of Cups hints that you can expect balance between the superficial and the spiritual areas of your life. There is a practice what you preach energy that comes with Aries-Taurus Cusp week, which starts on Angel Number Day 4/16, so that breakthrough moment likely happens around then.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Seven of Cups & Strength

The Seven of Cups popping out with the Strength card for your tarot horoscope means you're discovering that there is more beneath the surface this week, Scorpio. And that doesn't scare you. In fact, it intrigues you.

You know your influence and what you bring to the table. If anything challenges that image or belief you have in yourself, it only pushes you to step up. This is something you're more than happy to communicate to someone when Mercury enters Aries on the 14th.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Queen of Swords

An explanation is required this week. According to this Queen of Swords, the intended audience has you frazzled, and implies you are taking a big risk.

Will that stop you from saying what you have to say? Not this week! Mercury moving into Aries on the 14th gives you the extra fire under your butt to speak your mind. Don't worry. The right actions follow if you tell the truth first.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot cards for Capricorn: The Nine of Wands & Ten of Wands

Get ready for a week of increase, Capricorn. You had two cards in the Wand family show up as your tarot horoscope, and they are in numerical order, meaning your step-by-step method is working out in your favor.

A test of faith brought to you by the start of Aries Taurus Cusp week on the 16th shows how far you've come, something you celebrate when Taurus season officially begins on the 19th!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot cards for Aquarius: The Three of Swords

According to the Three of Swords, you're implementing some changes this week. Not every change will be met with applause or approval, neither of which stops you from doing what you have to do.

The waning crescent moon shining in Pisces on Angel Number Day 4/14 reminds you to accept a certain responsibility. Anyone who objects is a sign that they don't understand the importance of your presence or decisions, and you can't have that.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot cards for Aries: The Three of Cups

You have a lot of reasons to celebrate this week, Pisces! The Three of Cups suggests that a collaboration is working out to the benefit of all parties, causing you and them to be thankful for the results.

This energy is perfectly aligned with the New Moon in Aries on the 14th. But to be honest, the new beginning that comes after that day is just a result of the blessings you received during Angel Number Day 4/16. Either way, congratulations!

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.