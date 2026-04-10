5 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky For The Rest Of April 2026, According To An Astrologer

Five zodiac signs are very lucky for the rest of April 2026. According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, these are the signs using "all the powerful energy in April to their advantage."

As astrologer Taiya King explained in a video, this April is an incredibly important month, perhaps even the "most significant" of the year. This month, "with an Aries stellium and Uranus moving into Gemini, which hasn’t happened since 1941, history as we know will soon start its rewrites," King explained.

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While this month has "huge potential" for every astrological sign, Grim explained why these five signs are undoubtedly the luckiest of all.

1. Aries

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While it might’ve been a turbulent year thus far, Aries, you’ve never been one to shy away from competition, and this month, you're standing tall in the face of adversity. According to Grim, “you’re listening to your inner voice that says, ‘just do it.’ And your next big adventure is going to set you up for the next seven years or so.”

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From attracting an abundance of good fortune in your career to finally experiencing relief in your relationships, whatever you do in April 2026 is bound to impact you for years to come. So, if you truly want to make the best of your good fortune, follow that inner voice and stay collected. While it may feel terrifying at first, following your innermost desires is what you need to do to set you up for a successful 2026.

2. Cancer

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Jupiter, the planet of luck itself, is enjoying itself in your sign, Cancer. You're leaning into Jupiter's expansive energy this month and "taking a risk that surprises everyone,” Grim said, one that turns out to be very lucky for you.

In the past, you might’ve been willing to sit on the sidelines. However, the further into April we get, the less likely you'll be silent when it comes to your career. Accepting more responsibility, you’ll rise to the occasion as the risks you take moving forward are going to set you apart and bring you an abundance of prosperity in your career. While you may feel overwhelmed at first, hang in there. Commanding authority, not only will your finances increase, but the networking opportunities at your disposal will propel your career to new heights.

3. Sagittarius

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You’ve experienced your fair share of ups and downs so far this year, Sagittarius. However, in April, "you have a lot of positive energy, and you’re seeing that there’s a way to merge your creativity with your appreciation of structure," Grim explained. This means that moving forward, you can pursue a more creative career that taps into your natural talents.

Outside of career endeavors, your love life is spicing up as you explore new connections and go out on fun dates. So, while life may feel stagnant now, keep on striving, because your life is about to get a whole lot better.

4. Leo

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Life has been an emotional rollercoaster for you, Leo. But if you're feeling defeated, you’ll be happy to know that the further into April we get, “You won’t feel as if you’re stumbling in the dark anymore," Grim said. "Instead of being trapped in your subconscious mind, you’ll be elevating into more expansive experiences.”

Whether it’s by traveling or opening your mind to the plentiful possibilities this month has to offer, your luck and good fortune are basically endless, so long as you put yourself out there. Especially regarding your networking opportunities, you’ll be meeting new people who truly make your life more exciting.

5. Gemini

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While it may not feel like it yet, April does get luckier for you in the final week of the month. With Uranus entering your sign on April 26, life is about to feel more exciting as you experience a drastic change in mindset and let go of any burdens that don’t belong to you.

With Uranus in your sign, "you’re less willing to perform versions of yourself that no longer fit," astrologer Ang Kay explained. "And while others may try to label you 'unpredictable,' what’s really happening is freedom!" So, whether it’s improving your romantic relationships or finding your footing in your career, expect to become the most evolved version of yourself that you’ve seen thus far.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.