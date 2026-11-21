The weekly tarot horoscope is giving us a double feature for the week of November 23 - 29, 2026. The Three of Wands and the Two of Swords both appearing means this Thanksgiving week is blessing you with a new opportunity or situation that you're genuinely grateful for but it also places you at a crossroads.

Though you can thank Tuesday's Full Moon for this opportunity, you can blame its Gemini energy for the duality surrounding it. No path is wrong, but each shows a different side of you. The scariest part about this decision isn't the options. You love that. It's that once you choose and commit fully, it shows the rest of the world where you truly stand. Are you ready for everyone to know your truth?

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for November 23 to 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords, Reversed

When I said that, though you are genuinely grateful for this opportunity, having to make a choice that exposes your truth is scary, I was especially talking to you, Aries. According to the Ten of Swords, this is your greatest concern.

Tuesday's Full Gemini Moon shows you why. This new path needs your full attention. And real commitment. The universe is not allowing you to have one foot in and one foot out this time.

As soon as you lock in, that's it. This is the beginning of your new life. The question isn't whether you're ready. It's whether you are willing to finally leave the past behind you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, no one is more elated about this new opportunity than you. And according to the Ace of Pentacles, it promises to improve your finances.

But the collective cards make it very clear that you have to leave something behind before you receive it. Monday's waxing gibbous moon in your sign makes you lucky enough to begin the week aligned with your new opportunity.

Though you are faced with a difficult decision regarding sacrifice, you see that the choice is a blessing in disguise during Friday's Waning Cancer Moon.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Wands, Reversed

Last week, the Seven of Wands alluded to you starting an epic journey. This week, having the reversed Ten of Wands appear means the change is getting a little overwhelming.

Now that you're at this fork in the road, per the collective cards, you know you have no choice but to choose your next move. And you have a limited time to do it.

Tuesday's Full Moon in your energy has you on the move. That's for sure. But Sunday's Waning Leo Moon spotlighting your decision for the world to see is what makes you feel the pressure.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles

If there's one sign that finds choosing between two equally satisfying outcomes most difficult, it's you, Cancer. According to the Seven of Pentacles, you see the benefits of both paths this week.

How can you choose? The Moon between Thursday and Saturday helps you figure it out. The Waning Cancer Moon reminds you where home is and what makes you feel most comfortable.

Because it's in your sign, it's a nice little nudge from the universe that not only places you in the right direction, but on the path that you can live with, because you will have to.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Pentacles, Reversed

Leo, this reversed Ace of Pentacles combined with the two collective cards means one thing. You are 100% viewing this fork in the road the wrong way.

You're so focused on what you could lose that you're not seeing the positives in having this choice in the first place. This weekend, you'll gain a better perspective.

Because you may struggle with making the decision most of the week, when the Moon moves into your sign on Saturday, you feel extra pressure that won't let up. Take a deep breath. With that pressure comes clarity.

Yes, both pathways allow you to shine brighter than you are now. The question is, which path puts you in the best light?

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Swords and The Hierophant, Reversed

The fact that you share the Two of Swords with the collective reading means your desire to make the right decision, even when both are favorable, has you standing still at the fork in the road.

Though you see having options as a blessing and a sign of moving in the right direction, Virgo, the reversed Hierophant hints at you experiencing a case of analysis paralysis this week. You're so overwhelmed by options that you're missing the intuitive guidance leading you in the right long-term direction.

Clarity comes on Thursday. As the Moon moves through both Gemini and Cancer, you are finally able to see this situation objectively and get some understanding of which path is the best one for you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Wands Reversed and Five of Cups

Libra, as the sign of balance, you are not a fan of choices. You either want the right decision to be clear as day, or you want the universe to decide for you.

Sorry. The reversed Ten of Wands and the Five of Cups say it's not going down like that this week. You may be frustrated by these choices and disappointed that you have no choice but to make a choice, but that's the point.

Between Thursday and Saturday, during the Waning Cancer Moon, you feel boxed into a corner. As Dante Basco said in Love Don't Cost A Thing, "The only way out is the way through."

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool and The Magician

Two major arcana cards, Scorpio? This week is powerful for you, and you're not running from it. Never. You're owning it.

While the collective reading symbolized a choice that needed to be made for other zodiac signs, these two cards appearing for you are proof that you already made your choice.

You saw the fork in the road. You didn't know which choice was right, but the Moon's energy between Saturday and Sunday entices you enough to take the chance and choose. That choice breaks you away from the status quo. By the end of the week, it's clear that you're not following someone else's blueprint. You're making your own way.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles and The Devil

Okay, Sag. The Ten of Pentacles means you love these options. I mean, you're basically standing at the fork in the road, salivating. The Devil card explains why your mouth is watering.

The path that is catching your eye is unexpectedly more naughty than nice. You're aware that your selection will take folks by surprise, but as Amanda Seales said, you don't care.

The Waning Leo Moon on Saturday and Sunday has you ready to put on a show. You are shaking things up, but it's not for the sake of causing a ruckus. It's because it's true to who you are.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Cups

Oh, this is interesting, Capricorn! Even though the collective reading signals that you're standing at a fork in the road, unsure of what to choose, the Nine of Cups appearing for you explains why. These two options are both answered prayers.

You didn't expect multiple dreams to come true at once, but that's what you've been blessed with this week. How do you choose? Between Thursday and Saturday, when the Moon is in Cancer, it will become clear to you which dream fills you up more.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords

So, Aquarius. You're standing at this fork in the road. The right choice is clear to everyone, except you. Why?

According to the Eight of Swords, you're standing in your own way. Tuesday's Full Gemini Moon makes things crystal clear, but when it switches to its waning gibbous phase and moves into Cancer energy on Thursday, that's where you get tripped up.

Before you can set foot on this new journey, you have to address an emotional truth. You can't move forward until you do. As Kurtis Blow rapped, these are the breaks.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands, Reversed

No one is more grateful for this fork in the road than you, Pisces. After all, both options provide pieces of answered prayers. How incredible is that?

According to the reversed Two of Wands, you're pulling a Jewel and standing still because you're in awe that what you asked for is in front of you.

Though Tuesday's Full Gemini Moon promised a full-circle moment, and the universe delivered, there is a part of you that was still doubtful it would happen. But here you stand as proof that dreams do come true. Are you ready to live your dream?

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.