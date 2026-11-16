Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For November 16 - 22 — A Beautiful Week For Relationships

Mercury and Venus are direct so love horoscopes begin to really pick up this week. Any problems that came up during retrograde season are finally starting to resolve.

On November 16, Mars continues in its conjunction to Jupiter, which boosts confidence, but makes it likely that things can be blown out of proportion. Choose your approaches carefully, especially when the Sun squares Jupiter on November 18. The next day, the Sun squares Mars, causing upset and anger. Don’t push for something whose time has not yet come. The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, the start of a few weeks for being your own cheerleader and focusing not only on a partner but what you are doing with your life as well.

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for November 16 to 22, 2026:

Aries

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This week has so much potential for a fantastic new beginning, Aries. Your confidence and magnetism soar with the Mars-Jupiter conjunction in your fifth house of love.

You have a great deal of charm so this is a very good week to make a bold move toward a love interest. Venus is direct in your relationship zone, making it ideal to focus on love this week.

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Taurus

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Mercury is finally direct in your relationships zone. Your ruling planet Venus is also direct so misunderstandings or stalled plans are finally disappearing. You can begin to truly move forward again with a love interest this week, Taurus.

Mars and Jupiter are conjunct in your home zone which gives you more confidence. Just don’t get wound up in ego-centered discussions and it will be a good week.

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Gemini

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Mercury, your ruling planet, is finally direct so any mixed signals or miscommunication is starting to get cleared up. Venus has turned direct in your fifth house of love, which is an ideal placement for relationships. Expect sparks to fly this week.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22 and lights up your relationship zone for the next month, putting a current relationship or love interest in the spotlight.

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Cancer

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After weeks of mixed signals due to retrograde Mercury in your house of love and joy (not to mention Venus, the planet of love, being retrograde at the same time) any romantic fog or lack of clarification comes to light this week.

The Sun is traveling with Mercury, lighting up your house of romance this week. The Mars-Jupiter conjunction gives you the self-assurance you need to move forward and deepen your connection. Get ready for a turning point in a relationship.

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Leo

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Mars and Jupiter connect this week in your own sign, Leo, increasing your confidence and personal charisma in terms of being noticed by others.

Mercury and Venus are direct and Venus in Libra is transiting your communication zone. Expect to have some important conversations this week concerning a love connection. They will please you!

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Virgo

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Finally, Virgo! Your ruling planet Mercury is moving forward again and this will clear up any unsure feelings you may have experienced over the past six weeks.

The midweek Pisces Moon can help you connect or reconnect with a love interest and Venus’s direct transit through your values zone gives your confidence a boost.

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Libra

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Venus is finally moving forward in your first house of self, lending its vibes toward making you look and feel good. You're coming across to others as very magnetic this week.

Mars conjuncts Jupiter in your friendship zone. The start of the week in particular can create some magic in your social life if you are looking to meet others or network.

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Scorpio

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This week brings renewed clarity and momentum. Lingering issues or confusion starts to clear up as Mercury moves forward in your sign, along with Venus’s forward movement.

The Sun leaves your sign at the end of the week and the light begins to shine on your self-worth. This is the week to set some boundaries if you feel the need.

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Sagittarius

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This week gives you a fresh romantic start as the Sun leaves your house of things that are hidden and into your first house, putting the spotlight on you during your birthday month.

With Mercury direct moving through your subconscious zone, any questions or troubling thoughts begin to clear up. This is a perfect week for an adventurous new start.

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Capricorn

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Your romantic life finally gains some exciting momentum this week as both Mercury and Venus leave their stationary position and move forward.

Don’t let pride derail anything midweek with the Sun’s square to Jupiter and then Mars. As the Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, you will find it easier to release any lingering grudges or doubts and move forward.

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Aquarius

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Mars and Jupiter join forces to light up your house of partners this week. This could certainly indicate a telling moment in a relationship or with a love interest.

Now is the time for more honest and grounded conversations since both Venus and Mercury are moving forward and you can pick up lost momentum.

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Pisces

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With Mercury and Venus finally moving forward, this week you regain some sense of continuity in your love life once again. This boosts your personal confidence and helps resolve lingering old emotional baggage.

The Jupiter-Mars meet-up this week can really give you a boost and it could even mark a new chapter in terms of gaining insight into what you really want out of your relationships.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.