Your Weekly Love Horoscope For May 18 - 24: Mars & Venus Change Signs

Weekly love horoscopes are here for May 18 to 24, 2026. This week, not only is each zodiac sign is still under the powerful (and romantic) energy of last Saturday's Taurus New Moon, but the two planets that influence love and relationships change signs. On May 18, Mars enters Taurus and Venus enters Cancer. This combination creates a beautiful energy, making Monday a great day for love and romance.

The good vibes continue throughout the beginning of the week, especially once the Sun enters Gemini on May 20 and communication becomes more important. Gemini season is generally a light-hearted time, though May 21 is a more confusing day because Venus squares Neptune. It is best not to make important decisions or jump to any conclusions towards the end of the week. However, Mercury aligns with Saturn on Friday, a grounding influence that offers more stability as we get into the weekend.

Weekly love horoscopes for May 18 - 24, 2026:

Aries

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As Venus enters Cancer on Monday, you pivot toward home and family, including chosen family. Even though it isn’t the best Venus sign for you, there's nothing out of the ordinary to worry about this week.

You could, however, develop closer bonds this week as you find yourself desiring more stability and feeling more grounded. The best day of the week for love is Monday, but Thursday is pretty electric too, Aries.

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Taurus

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The energy of last week's New Moon in your sign is still with us and continuing to shine its light on you and what you truly desire. When Mars enters your sign on Monday, you pick up some energy and feel more assertive in love.

Things get a little busier this week, but Venus in Cancer is a beautiful combination for you with Mars in Taurus. You feel empowered to end or close the door to any relationship that is not consistent.

Gemini

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When Venus leaves your sign and enters Cancer this week, your energies shift toward relationships that are more stable and nurturing.

A desire for emotional and financial security takes front and center over anything else. Sparks fly unexpectedly this week for better or worse, but likely better.

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Cancer

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This week is a turning point with Venus entering your sign and Mars entering Taurus. On Monday, you experience a beautiful day for romance and expression of feelings.

Venus transiting through your first house of self makes you magnetic. Mars making its way through your eighth house focuses on the more intimate side of relationships.

Leo

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Don't be surprised when you start feeling nostalgic about love or a love from the past this week, Leo. If you are single, there's a good chance you'll get involved in a secret relationship.

Sparks fly on Friday when Uranus meets up with the Sun. Don’t get carried away with your fantasies on Thursday. You have an ideal person in mind, but remember, we have to choose our partner from the real world.

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Virgo

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As Venus and Mars change signs this week, you are determined to have a deeper and more secure relationship. Venus enters Cancer on Monday, a sign highly compatible with you, a positive energy for friends and socializing. Just don’t let anything upset your peace this week when the Sun conjuncts Uranus on the 22nd.

Mars in Taurus is also very compatible and transits your ninth house. This is usually the time of year you take or plan a trip or meet someone at a distance that you have a romantic interest in.

Libra

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This week marks a turning point in love, Libra. You desire more stability in relationships. Deeper emotions and intimacy are on your mind as a result of last week's New Moon in and Mars entering Taurus.

If Saturn transiting your relationship sector has been holding these things back, your true desires become more apparent this week. You're striving to achieve a more grounded relationship.

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Scorpio

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You experience a powerful emotional shift this week toward deeper understanding and a desire for a more committed chapter in your life. You are willing to work toward this, Scorpio.

Be aware, however, of Uranus’s transit on May 22, which could upset the applecart if you aren’t careful in how you communicate.

Sagittarius

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This week, you experience a change from preferring surface-level relationships to a desire for more emotional security. Now is the time to reevaluate your future, especially long-term plans with a partner.

May 22 may bring something unexpected in terms of partners. The Sun conjuncts Uranus in Gemini on Friday. This is an unpredictable transit and an unpredictable day, so don’t set anything in stone.

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Capricorn

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With both Jupiter and Venus transiting your seventh house of partners, and Mars transiting your 5th house of love, this is a prime time for you in terms of finding happiness with a partner if you haven’t already.

If you are single and looking, this is one of the best times all year for you to meet a love interest, Capricorn.

Aquarius

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The Sun enters your fifth house of love this week, increasing your desire for romance and excitement.

As Venus and Mars change signs on Monday, you want passion with potential for commitment and stability, which is definitely a change for you. May 22 could bring a surprise in love.

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Pisces

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Venus enters your fifth house of love on Monday, joining Jupiter in Cancer in this same sign. This an ideal week for love, Pisces.

If you haven’t already met someone special, this is a prime time to do so. Better yet, things should go very well. If you have a relationship, major progress can be made in terms of future plans.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.