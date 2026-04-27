Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For April 27 - May 3: The Scorpio Full Moon Has Every Zodiac Sign In Their Feels

Weekly love horoscopes are here for April 27 - May 3, 2026. Things might feel a little off for each zodiac sign at the start of the week. However, the week ends on a strong note. On April 27, the Sun is still square Pluto from the previous day, a difficult aspect that can manifest as relationship conflict. This is not a day to issue ultimatums, and if you do, be prepared for an equally direct response. Luckily, Venus trines Pluto on April 28, indicating a powerful expression of feelings that run deep. If the previous days have brought about a conflict, this energy goes a long way when it comes to correcting things.

There's a Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1. This Full Moon lights up the dark corners and often reveals information we need (which isn’t always a negative!). This moon squares both the Sun and Pluto, illuminating power struggles and obsessions. However, added support from Venus and Saturn can help with stability in relationships. Uranus entered Gemini last week, a new era for all of us. Those whose relationships are most affected this month are Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo and Pisces, who may feel a need to be free of any relationship that has outlived its purpose or is too restrictive. Mercury enters Taurus on May 2. Mercury is associated with thinking and communication, and in Taurus, our thoughts turn more toward love and relationships.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 27 - May 3, 2026:

Aries

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This is a high-energy week in terms of love with Mars transiting your first house of self.

Venus in Gemini transits your third house, making communication more important than ever this week. If you are single, expect to be more social.

On May 1, the Full Moon in Scorpio falls in your eighth house of intimacy. This represents the way you feel in relationships, so this may just be an especially intimate week, Aries.

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Taurus

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Uranus has finally left your sign, Taurus, and won’t return for the next 84 years!

The last seven years of Uranus in Taurus brought about a period of instability in relationships. You have been recently affected if you were born during the last few degrees of the sign. You can expect to feel much more grounded moving forward.

The Full Moon on May 1 falls in your seventh house of partners, so expect to be focused here if you have a partner.

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Gemini

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Personal magnetism is yours this week with Venus transiting your first house. This is the time you should look and feel your best.

If you are an early-born Gemini, Uranus conjuncts your Sun this week, which could lead to sudden infatuations or endings as Uranus is unpredictable.

Expect big feelings to come up around the Full Moon on Friday.

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Cancer

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This week, you may feel as though you need to take some downtime and spend a little time alone. This isn’t a bad thing, Cancer.

With Jupiter in your sign, your luck in love is higher than usual. You're coming across to others as warm and caring.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 may just be one of the best of the year for love for you as it falls in your fifth house of romance. Friday is a special night!

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Leo

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Watch your connections at the start of the week, Leo. The Sun-Pluto square hits your seventh house of partnerships on Monday, which might shake things up.

If this is the case, things improve as soon as Tuesday if nothing really damaging occurred. Venus is transiting your 11th house, making you more social and drawing others.

The Full Moon could bring a clash on Friday if you aren’t careful. You may prefer to entertain at home.

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Virgo

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This week may bring more of a give-and-take situation allowing you to balance out how much you give versus a partner or love interest and how they give.

Mars is transiting your eighth house of intimacy and how you feel in a relationship, and this will be a focus this week. The Full Moon on Friday is all about communication and expressing your thoughts and feelings.

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Libra

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With Venus in your ninth house, this week you may be thinking in terms of a trip or reaching out to someone who lives at a distance (or vice versa).

Mars is transiting your seventh house of partners, which adds energy to your relationship. But it can also lead to arguments, Libra, so watch this.

If the Full Moon brings up old feelings or thoughts about your self-esteem, you'll feel better once Mercury enters Taurus on Saturday.

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Scorpio

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The Sun in Taurus is transiting your seventh house of relationships, and wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines. So if you have a partner, expect to spend more time with them this week. If single, you may just meet someone very soon.

Venus is transiting your eighth house of intimacy. This is also the same house that rules how you feel in a relationship, and if you have one, it's probably quite good right now.

The Full Moon falls in your first house on May 1, so the focus is on you and what you want this weekend, Scorpio.

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Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, it may feel like the universe has it out for your relationships right now. If you meet someone new this week, don’t immediately assume it's something that'll last long-term.

Venus is also transiting your seventh house of relationships, drawing others to you. Mars is moving through your fifth house of love. You likely feel more inclined in this direction this week than you have in a while, though you may spend time alone on the full moon.

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Capricorn

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Lucky Jupiter is still moving through your seventh house of relationships, giving you extra luck in terms of love or meeting someone if you are single.

Venus in Gemini is making you feel lighter, Capricorn. This week, you desire more play and affection in love. Expect to get into your feelings during the Scorpio Full Moon on Friday, as it is deep!

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Aquarius

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Venus is transiting your fifth house of love, Aquarius, drawing others to you and making you more social this week.

Mars in Aries is very compatible with you and is transiting your third house, making communication important, especially on Monday, when it's best to avoid contentious issues.

Friday's Scorpio Full Moon is a little intense for you.

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Pisces

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Jupiter is still transiting your fifth house of love, making this month an ideal time to meet someone if you are single. If you have a partner, are likely going quite well!

Venus transiting your fourth house may encourage you to entertain at home this week. The Scorpio Full Moon makes Friday an ideal day for you. Don’t be surprised if you don’t consider taking a spontaneous trip.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.