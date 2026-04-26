Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of April 27 - May 3

During the week of April 27 to May 3, 2026, life is getting much better for three zodiac signs. The major astrological event this week is the Full Moon in Scorpio on Friday, May 1.

Uranus entered Gemini last week, where it remains for the next seven years. This is the start of a brand new era, and we can expect to see major changes in both our personal lives and the world at large. Gemini is all about reason and communication, and ultimately, this is what this transit impacts most.

Advertisement

On Saturday, May 2, Mercury enters Taurus, slowing our communication and making us more relaxed. This week, decisions are made thoughtfully. With Mercury in this earth sign, our thoughts turn to financial matters. Be mindful that this is a stubborn transit, making it difficult to embrace change.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, you face some financial friction, especially if you share resources with a partner. The Full Moon reveals an issue with money that could have to do with debt or something else. This doesn’t mean you are going broke or need to expect the worst. At some point, most of us experience a financial issue or boundary. Don't let a temporary money problem tear down your self-worth. This Full Moon is the time to become aware of any self-esteem problems and release them.

At the start of the week, the Libra Moon makes some difficult aspects, including an opposition to Neptune, which creates confusion. Thankfully, you can expect things to get back on track quickly, perhaps as soon as Sunday. Although this week isn't easy, life gets much better afterward.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Scorpio Full Moon resurfaces some old issues with a partner or someone you deal with on a day-to-day basis. Expect to feel extra sensitive at the beginning of the week, as the Libra Moon opposes Saturn and Mars. This brings interpersonal conflicts and power struggles. Misunderstandings and confusion can occur, so speak your truth in a calm manner.

This week, it's important to slow down and think things through. Don't let the Full Moon make you overly suspicious or intense. Ground yourself as best you can. Go for walks in nature and journal about your feelings. Consider turning to trusted family members or confidants. Prioritize self-care and spend time with those who are happy and uplifting, and you will make it through the week unscathed.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The start of the week is characterized by internal struggles that could affect your professional standing. You may experience friction with those you work with, so be sure to negotiate this with care. The Scorpio Full Moon puts the focus on your job performance and reputation. Expect to face career pressure or work changes that are potentially disruptive. Avoid arguments and speak in a calm manner if things escalate.

It’s important to approach career matters thoughtfully and with reason. Ongoing projects may hit a roadblock or experience delays, which require a more methodical approach. High pressure leads to a risk of burnout, so make sure to get rest and spend some time doing activities that aren’t connected to work. Extra self-care is needed this week.

Advertisement

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.