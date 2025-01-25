Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 27 - February 2, 2025

The weekly horoscope for January 27 to February 2, 2025, begins with the Moon in Capricorn making us feel ambitious and ready to take on the week. Aquarius season's rebellious and innovative nature is amplified this week as Mercury joins the Sun in Aquarius on Monday, followed by the powerful New Moon in the sign on Wednesday. This is an exhilarating week with endless potential.

Networking and socializing are at the forefront of our minds this week, and we're inspired to learn new things. Use the time around the New Moon to set some goals you can work to achieve over the next six months. With Jupiter making a trine to these planets in Aquarius, making lists will be beneficial to getting your thoughts in order — just remember to be practical about your goals and be mindful of your time management skills.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The weekly horoscope for your zodiac sign January 27 - February 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week influences you to enter hermit mode, allowing you to focus on work and emerge stronger.

Once the New Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday, you embark on an exciting journey that helps you meet new people with Mercury also entering this sign.

The Pisces Moon on Thursday serves as inspiration, with the Moon in your sign at the end of the week bringing you back to basics.

You are aiming high this week — and seeking victory.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn energy early in the week helps you focus on the bright side of things and infuses you with more optimistic energy that can make anything achievable during the Aquarius New Moon transit.

The Pisces Moon on Thursday brings you a desire for achievement. Once the Moon is in Aries, your hard work pays off as the Moon and Mercury meet up to surprise you.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Focus and power come into play with the Moon in Capricorn starting the week off, making this a pivotal period marked by growth and understanding.

The New Moon in Aquarius makes a trine to your sign, sparking innovative ideas that help you develop the tools you need to thrive. On Thursday, the Pisces Moon helps shape your path, giving you more direction while the Aries Moon on February 1 supercharges you with optimism, helping your dreams take flight.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Moon in Capricorn at the start of the week opens your heart and mind, opening the door for you to make powerful connections.

The Aquarius New Moon on January 29 is a potent transit that unlocks a door to the past, but the Pisces energy later in the week brings healing and prosperity.

Saturn's grounding energy will echo during the Aries Moon at the end of the week, helping you patiently focus and conquer your goals.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Things feel more thrilling this week with the Capricorn Moon allowing you to celebrate your victories. The lessons from the past help you navigate the present.

The New Moon in Aquarius ushers in new ideas, connections, and perspectives. Take some time at the end of the week to reflect under the Pisces Moon's harmonious energy before the Aries Moon swoops in to set the tone for the next week.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Creating new ideas becomes easier with the Capricorn Moon making you more conscious of your communication at the beginning of the week.

The Aquarius New Moon on January 29 helps you be more receptive to constructive criticism and provides the catalyst you need to improve your skills and let them take flight.

While the Pisces Moon January 30 provides the space to elevate your love story, the Aries energy that follows on February 1 is a reminder to incorporate self-love, reminding you of your value and worth.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Capricorn Moon at the lowest part of your chart reflects a moment to reset before the Aquarius New Moon adds adventure and excitement to your life. While the New Moon can be a flirtatious moment, you are also learning what love means to you.

The end of the week is a good time to end those cycles that no longer serve a positive purpose in your life. Doing so will help you feel the rebirth of the Martian energy as the Moon enters Aries on February 1, adding dynamic energy to your relationships.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The ambitious and responsible Saturnian energy at the start of the week helps you stay sharp and prepared to manage surprises. By the time the New Moon in Aquarius takes to the sky on January 29, you take a comfortable seat on the throne, making decisions and effortlessly leading the way.

The Pisces Moon on Thursday makes a trine to your sign, emphasizing your affection and compassion.

As the week closes, the powerful Aries energy feels familiar as you feel recharged with this Mars-ruled transit helping you to find your strength.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

While the Capricorn Moon provides you with stronger armor, the subsequent Aquarius Moon fuels your imagination with potent ideas that will carry you through the week.

Settling into the water energy from the Pisces Moon on Thursday helps you recharge — your home will be a sanctuary during this time. Use the Pisces energy to focus on prioritizing yourself before the Moon moves in Aries on Saturday.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

New perspectives and horizons are linked to the Moon in your sign at the start of the week. The Aquarius New Moon on Wednesday helps you solidify your philosophy. You may want to sign up for a class to learn something new or strengthen your skills.

The Pisces Moon at the end of the week brings your focus to love. Once the Moon is in Aries on Saturday, you can establish a blueprint for your next moves.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

While the Capricorn Moon at beginning of the week helps you to focus on the research you have done and lessons you have acquired, the New Moon in your sign on Wednesday is action-oriented and encourages you to take charge.

This is a productive week for you with the Moon in Pisces on Friday making you more goal-oriented and the following Moon in Aries helping you to improve your communication skills.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The discerning Capricorn Moon energy at the beginning of the week is here to help you distinguish between friend and foe. Be aware of who has your back and who doesn’t.

Once the New Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday, it's a good opportunity to recharge, rest, and relax.

Once the Moon enters your sign on Thursday, you can go forward and start new tasks. This week, you will become more of a tactician, eyeing your next victory.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.