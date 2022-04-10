Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 11 - 17, 2022

Your horoscope for the week is here with another astrology forecast for all zodiac signs, starting April 11 — 17, 2022. Here's what's happening during this part of Aries season.

This is the mid-point of Aries season, and with the Moon in Leo, Mercury in Taurus, and the Sun in Aries, we can anticipate that this week is going to be nothing less than spectacular — in one way or another. As it always goes during the month of April, we tend to feel the onset of newness: Spring and Summer are around the corner.

In some places, the flower buds are awakening and the skies are filled with the promise of warmer weather.

This week creates a psychological spin for us: things are about to change, and most of us take that sign as a positive one.

April showers bring May flowers they say, and while we experience the rain that washes away the past, we can set our intentions during this week for the achievement of great things.

Yes, we are the people who can achieve mastery and greatness!

We are love in potential; we are all the goodness in the world that is just waiting for the right moment to come into manifestation.

The Moon in Leo will bring out our confidence and nerve, while we may finally get to say what's on our minds with the influence of Mercury in Taurus. With Taurus as our 'rock' here, we will feel good about being who we are and fine with our decisions.

Aries supports our feisty 'next moves' and allows us to 'think outside the box.' This is the time for innovation, great ideas, and progressive thinking.

These are the days when we really start expressing ourselves, without the fear of being rejected or passed over. The horoscope for the week includes everyone, and everyone here will stand to benefit from the transits that occur this week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 11 to 17, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are not one to wait for too long for an answer, and this week is going to not only bring you the answer you've been counting on, but it will set you up with a direction for the future. If you are able to express yourself clearly, you could potentially change your life for the better, all in one week.

It's an important week for you, Aries, in so much as you'll be the one that commands all the attention; what's more, is that its positive attention.

Nobody doubts you this week, which should give you the clear space to say what's on your mind. You will not only be changing your own life this week, you'll be affecting the lives of others in a most positive way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It won't be the easiest of weeks for you, Taurus, but the effort you put into making it a good one will be met tenfold, which implies that you absolutely MUST put in an effort. Yes, you enjoy the lazy life, but you've come to see how your own skills can pay off if you stick with the plan.

Expect a raise in pay this week, or an upgrade in your position at work. This week holds pure potential for you, and that means it's all up to you as to how you interpret the actions around you.

Can you make the best out of a shoddy situation? Yes, you can, and yes you will. By midweek, you'll have Jupiter conjunct Neptune helping you work your magic. Put your mind to it, and do it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This could be a week of great love and passion for you, Gemini. You may shy away from the thought of it, but that's not going to stop the stars from influencing your everyday life.

You'll be hit with the cosmic influence of the Moon opposite Venus, which may throw you into fits of romantic behavior; you have someone in your life that you want to impress, and this is the week for doing just that.

While the Virgo influences may make you feel lonely, you'll fight against them and end up supreme in your decision to be with someone you love.

Spend quality time with this person and just let them be themselves around you. Don't judge them, as they truly wish to spend time with you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While it may not be your most romantic week, it will certainly play out in other positive ways. Such as, at work, you'll be getting everything you need to be done out of the way, which will give you more freedom of mind at home.

You've been concerned about something on the home front that needed addressing, though it seemed that for a while, everyone in your life was happier to avoid it.

That won't be possible during Mercury in Taurus, and what you'll find is that by expressing your needs and demands, they will not only be out in the open, they will be tended to promptly. So, sat what you need and watch the magic happen.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You can look forward to a round of applause this week, Leo, as it seems that you are destined to wow the crowd with your abilities and antics. You're quite funny when you want to be, and when you know that you've captured the attention of the masses, you go for it with no holds barred.

You're the court jester and the King, this week, and that mean that you're about as Leo as it gets. You've got the Moon in Leo on the 10th to jumpstart that amazing confidence of yours, and while the Sun is in Aries, you might as well take advantage of the power trip that makes you feel good about yourself. No harm done here, Leo — you're the one we're all in love with this week.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's going to make this a good week for you is how you compare your situation with situations that are not as hopeful. In other words, what makes this week good lies in what you avoid, rather than what you involve yourself in. You've come to understand that there are people in your life that are just BS friends.

They will not come through for you, and they basically abuse the words, "I love you." You like to attach yourself to anyone who tells you they love you, but this week will open your eyes to their deception. You will escape in one piece because self-love saves your day. You don't need to be a part of a group that doesn't think twice about you or what you care about.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The week is going to start in the middle for you, as nothing is really taking off until the 13th of April, in terms of romance and self-expression. But oh how things will change as the week goes on. This is the week where you have someone on your mind, and not only that — you want to impress the heck out of them, and so where do you turn?

To fashion, of course. Spending money on looking good is exactly the thing that makes you feel like a million bucks, and you've learned that when you feel good, you attract the right people to you. In this case, it's that one person you've set your eyes upon; oh yes, they will see your shining visage and approve heartily.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be reacting mostly to the influence of Moon opposition Mars and Moon square Pluto this week, Scorpio, and that implies that while you still may get exactly what you want out of the week, it's going to be quite the battle getting there.

Are you up for it? Well, of course, you are. It's not your choice to be the badass this week, but if that's what's required, then stand aside, the Scorpio Badass is in town, for fun and frolic...and getting things done.

You will have no trouble at all during the week when it comes to saying what you believe in; your power lies in your ability to speak your truth, so do so, and live in it proudly.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've got the mid-April power struggle going on, and with the Jupiter conjunction with Neptune transit coming in around the 12th, you should see your week take on the feel of a battle that is slated for supreme success.

You are no longer in the place where you just sit still with your thoughts; this week puts a fatalistic spin on your dreams — you no longer wish to simply dream, in fact, you feel the dire need to make those dreams come true.

You are here to live and live you shall, as you will be feeling extra-inspired to 'do' more than to just 'say'. This is a great week to make plans for travel and to get excited about future projects.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll notice that this week comes with a strange sense of balance; and what makes that so strange is that, while you are generally someone who can live without chaos, the calm will permeate your entire week...and that feels special. It's as if nothing is even trying to get in your way, and you appreciate that.

As someone who puts their life into getting things done, a week like this one seems custom made for you; you can accomplish to your heart's content while feeling a distinct feeling of smooth progress at every step.

This is the week where you don't bite the hand that feeds you, and you say a little statement of gratitude for the ease by which everything seems to be flowing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Love is what's on your mind this week, Aquarius, and you'll get to experience both ends of the spectrum where this is concerned. It all revolves around one person, more than likely a love interest.

You will get to experience high paranoia after taking something that they say to heart and more than likely the wrong way, AND, you get to feel the warm relief of knowing that this person truly cares about you, and certainly didn't intend to say something that would offend you.

You have the grace of the communicative transits, which help you to understand that, whether you know it or not, you're in pretty good shape, when it comes to love and romance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

While this week may not bring you exactly what you were looking for, you may have to go over the reasons why. What you'll come up with is a view of your own attitude. You've got the onset of Mars in Pisces coming straight at you, and you feel it; it feels like aggression and bitterness.

Perhaps you let this feeling out in the form of harsh words that you don't mean, towards another person. That person will not be ready for your words, nor will they understand that you really don't mean any harm to them, however, this will lead to a closer understanding through good communication with this person. Every rose has its thorns, right?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

