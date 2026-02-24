The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, February 25 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Today, the Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Gemini. The luminaries in air and water symbolize how the mind and heart feed into each other. Thoughts, insight, emotions, and emotions create thoughts. Together, they create a powerful pair.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Wednesday is the Knight of Pentacles, which is about due diligence and the pursuit of a goal. Today, lean into what you want and why you want it, and stay motivated and determined to receive it.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, February 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The High Priestess, reversed

Pay attention to how you feel, Aries. The High Priestess, reversed, signifies blocked intuitive energy. That happens whenever your heart and mind aren't in alignment. There's a block when authenticity isn't allowed to express itself.

On February 25, it's as though your conscience is holding you back from making a mistake you'd regret. The goal for today is to ask where you have compromised. When you find it and stop making concessions, your inner voice will speak again, loud and clear.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands is about decision-making. Since you have to choose a certain path, Taurus, pick one that makes you happiest.

On February 25, you have an opportunity to do the right thing by yourself. When you feel confident about what you're doing, each choice becomes easier and is fueled by inner conviction.

You know that you're living out your purpose. There's no fear that you will regret your choices because, right or wrong, you can stand on your convictions.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Wands

On February 25, the Four of Wands highlights celebratory moments rooted in the completion of a journey. Today, take inventory of your life.

Even the smallest event is worthy of your time and attention, Gemini. You can pat yourself on the back and applaud the fact that you didn't quit when work felt challenging. Instead of giving in to ease, you choose the higher path.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups fosters emotional curiousity, Cancer. On February 25, you can tell when the universe wants you to listen and ask more questions.

Pay attention to what excites you and calls for more attention. What you feel drawn toward is an invitation to explore. When you find yourself at the edge of curiosity, give yourself permission to see where life is about to take you.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Justice

Leo, some rules make sense, and others just choose to ignore them. On February 25, the Justice tarot card invites you to be vocal about disparities when you see them. When you witness something that needs to change, play your part to promote progress.

However, when you find that a rule needs to be supported, help encourage others to do the right thing, even if, in the moment, it feels uncomfortable to take a stand.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, represents a poor team attitude and a lack of progress happening in your life on February 25, Virgo.

When people don't partner easily, it indicates a disconnect between the vision and the collective's wants. Changing your approach could have a meaningful impact on your outcome. Consider what can be offered to encourage greater buy-in.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Releasing control is the meaning of the Four of Pentacles, reversed tarot card. On February 25, there's a good argument for surrendering what you can't control to the universe.

List the pros and cons of each strategy you've tried and how it worked out for you. Address fear-based problems and see how to move more toward confidence.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

On February 25, your daily tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, encourages you to move away from boredom. This is a golden opportunity, Scorpio, because feeling like there's nothing fun to do opens your mind to adventure.

Explore a few things that you've never done. See what entices you and gets you thinking. Consider what you have always wanted to do and try it!

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands symbolizes growth and you being your own hero. On February 25, you learn to truly embrace all that you are. You tap into your heart, listen to it, and make choices that align your goals with your vision.

Sagittarius, today is a game-changer day. You choose bravery and focus on the one thing that truly advances your future, even if you have to do it afraid.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Swords

Today, you are called to be direct in your communication, Capricorn. The Knight of Swords is about speaking your mind and not trying to soften your words.

On February 25, the truth is your guide, but it's also your protector. You are assertive without worrying about the outcome harming you. When you speak with integrity, you don't have to over-explain. You simply need to stand where you are.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is about self-care. On February 25, do little things to improve your life. You have many options, Aquarius, and each can offer a specific benefit.

Focus on what intrigues your mind. You can pick an activity that fuels passion and gives you purpose. Look at what lures your attention and captures your heart in a big way.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Don't let financial problems cause you to feel super stressed, Pisces. The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, is about instability and relying on others.

On February 25, review your spending habits. If there are new ways to cut back on what you apply your money consider it. You might be surprised that there are more frugal habits to adopt and improved areas of focus to earn additional income.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.