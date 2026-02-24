4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, February 25

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on February 25, 2026. On Wednesday, Venus is conjunct Mercury in Pisces.

Mercury is debilitated when in Pisces. A weak Mercury makes it harder to think and process information. But with Venus exalted in Pisces and receiving a supportive light beam from Jupiter in Cancer, we lead with heart rather than the mind.

You may experience self-doubt about whether or not your efforts are reciprocated. You likely wonder if you're seeing things as they are meant to be viewed. But through the eyes of love or surrender, on February 25, these astrological signs trust that their heart is guiding the way. Goodness is trusted, and when Venus is permitted to do the things she knows best, luck and abundance are the end result.

1. Taurus

You're ruled by Venus, Taurus, and when she's exalted in Pisces, you feel it most in your social circle. On February 25, you attract luck and abundance the more you interact with others. You see where people need your help, step in, and give it. You don't have to think about it too much. In fact, with Mercury debilitated in Pisces, it's best that you don't.

What you need to do on Wednesday is trust your heart. That's when lucky moments happen anyway, when your actions move forward, and it's unexpected. It's odd to think that by giving you receive, but you do. You receive support, love, admiration and respect.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you have a lot going on in your life right now, and on February 25, the energy sweetens. Venus in your sign activates a desire to love and to be loved. Venus emphasizes love in all forms, but it also enhances your self-love.

Mercury conjuncts Venus on Wednesday, which only happens once a year, and this time it's in your zodiac sign. You realize the things that you used to value but are irrelevant now. You let go of an identity that no longer fits who you want to be.

You step back, question everything and choose yourself, and doing so unlocks abundance from your heart. This is a very lucky moment, and it's rare!

3. Cancer

On February 25, you attract abundance and luck through adventure. You're not looking for experiences to stimulate your mind. You want to know how to open your heart. Venus takes over when she's in Pisces. You decide to do things that you ordinarily dislike, and choose to please the people you care about instead.

You watch the movie that you would never pick. You try the meal that you often reject because it's not the kind you want. A depleted Mercury makes it easier to put your own thinking aside. You want to feel the joy of showing support. You're flooded with an abundance of love and care on Wednesday. How nice.

4. Libra

You attract abundance and luck through acts of love on February 25. You pick up a nice meal, go for a walk, or show that you're emotionally supportive to someone you care about. You can somehow naturally sense what people need on Wednesday. You are sensual and romantic, with a balance between the mind and heart. Today is about emptying your mind and making room for play.

Libra, you want to connect through experiences with others that healthy, holistic, and kind. Wednesday's energy is all about leaning into all the beautiful experiences life has to offer. The goal is to reduce stress and allow your soul to feel at ease. You don't need much more than to know emotional experiences were not about money. They were about meaningful memories that last a lifetime.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.