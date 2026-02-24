4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On February 25, 2026

On February 25, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini, it's quite easy for us to pick up these signs.

This lunar phase sparks our curiosity while showing us how to put together the pieces of the message itself. We want to know what the universe is trying to say, and we have an undeniable drive that steers us towards solutions and answers.

The universe is guiding four zodiac signs to a place where things make sense. On this day, we get our answers and can figure out what to do next. We're not just sitting with our newfound information. We're learning from it and growing because of it.

1. Gemini

One of the more remarkable things that you experience on this day is how you and a friend seem to mirror each other's thinking. This is what leads to great conversations that you learn a lot from.

It's nice to bounce ideas off someone you trust not to shoot you down for having an opinion. It's even nicer to see how you can continue to build on that idea with them.

During this lunar transit, you feel like you two are in synch. It's as if this meeting of the minds has purpose, and it does. The universe is opening up new ideas to you, and it's up to you to make sense of them, Gemini.

2. Sagittarius

You've always been a stickler for the truth, and honesty has never been an issue with you. This is why the truth reaches you through indirect means during this lunar transit.

You are about to have a real ah-ha moment, and it's going to come to you as a sign from the universe. This sign is more than likely going to be subtle. It may arrive as you're reading a passage in a book, or simply overhearing a conversation.

Because the information you receive on this day may be conflicting, you are able to see both sides of the argument. You know with certainty which side you believe is right. Go with it.

3. Pisces

You are someone who can readily pick up on signs and symbols because you're always looking for them in your regular life, Pisces. On this day, a set of lyrics ends up changing how you perceive something.

During this lunar transit, you learn that you are far from stuck in your ways. Whether you know it or not, you're actually quite open to learning something new.

What you learn on this day has the potential to change you from the inside out. You take in knowledge, and you process it well, before you manifest it as opinion or lifestyle change.

4. Aquarius

You're able to spot the patterns on this day, Aquarius. In other words, you're not so easily fooled. During this lunar transit, you're able to avoid repeating an action that you've learned only results in disaster.

Good for you for picking up on the universal signs, as these signs were made for you to witness. The universe is clearly trying to steer you away from making bad decisions.

It's a great thing that you are as perceptive as you are, Aquarius, and this adds to your future experience. What you feel on this day is validated. You are making smart decisions now, and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.