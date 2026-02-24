Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, February 25: The Moon Aligns With Mercury

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope has arrived for February 25, 2026, is here. On Wednesday, the Moon aligns with Mercury in Pisces, just before Mercury retrograde begins on February 26.

It's important to remember that Pisces does not operate in bullet points. It operates in symbolism and fantasy. When the Moon aligns with Mercury in this water sign, old feelings resurface and people from the past may reappear in subtle ways. This is a powerful time to revise your inner narrative. What story have you been telling yourself about love? About your worth? This alignment dissolves illusions, but gently.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the energy of your daily horoscope hits you in a quiet, internal way. On February 25, old memories, lovers, and insecurities you thought you’d buried start floating back up.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury in Pisces on Wednesday, you feel more sensitive or intuitive than usual. Pay attention to your dreams and notice what triggers you unexpectedly. Protect your energy. Rest more and say less.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your social circle and long-term visions are under review. On Wednesday, a friendship feels confusing, or someone from your past reappears through a message or memory.

You’re asked to reconsider who in your life actually aligns with your future self. Not everyone is meant to come forward with you. Be mindful of misunderstandings in group chats or collaborations on February 25. Clarity is coming, but only if you’re honest about what feels draining versus what feels expansive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your public image and career conversations feel slightly foggy today. On February 25, emails get crossed and expectations feel unclear. You might question your direction or revisit an opportunity you once passed on.

According to your horoscope, this isn’t a good day to launch impulsively. Edit your strategy and revisit your messaging. Ask yourself if the path you’re on still feels aligned with who you are becoming before moving forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your belief system is shifting. During Wednesday's horoscopes, you feel disillusioned about something you once idealized. You may also feel called back to a spiritual or educational path you left behind.

Travel plans or academic matters require extra attention on February 25. The Moon aligning with Mercury is about expanding your perspective, but with discernment. Don’t romanticize what isn’t grounded.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

For you, Leo, intimacy themes run deep as the Moon aligns with Mercury during your February 25 horoscope. Shared finance and trust issues resurface. An old dynamic reappears, giving you a second chance to respond differently.

On Wednesday, be careful with money agreements and emotional promises. This is the time to clarify where you merge with others and where you lose yourself. Transparency saves you from confusion later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your deeper connections are front and center on February 25. Miscommunications with a partner, ex, or potential romantic interest are possible. It's time to finally say something that has been left unsaid.

You may also find yourself reflecting on past dynamics and noticing patterns you’re ready to break. Listen carefully and clarify expectations. Don’t assume someone knows what you mean. Spell it out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, on Wednesday, your daily routines and workload feel chaotic or unclear. Double-check schedules and reconfirm appointments. You feel more tired than usual, which is your cue to slow down.

There’s also a subtle emotional component to your stress on February 25. Ask yourself what you’re avoiding by staying busy. Remember, rest is productive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, romantic nostalgia hits unexpectedly on February 25. An old crush, partner, or even a creative project you abandoned resurfaces.

You feel more dreamy about love, but also more easily disappointed. Don’t confuse fantasy with reality on Wednesday. This is a beautiful time to reconnect with your creative voice, but give your heart the space to see clearly before making big romantic decisions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, home and family conversations feel especially sensitive on February 25. A misunderstanding with a relative or someone you live with requires extra patience.

During Wednesday's horoscope, you may also reflect on your upbringing and how it shaped your current emotional patterns. This is about healing, not blaming. Clear communication in domestic matters is essential.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your words carry extra weight on Wednesday, but they can also be misinterpreted. On February 25, texts get twisted and intentions get blurred, so slow down your responses. Think before you send.

You may also reconnect with a sibling, neighbour, or someone from your local community. This is a time to process how you express yourself rather than reacting impulsively.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your February 25 horoscope brings back themes of money and self-worth. Be cautious with spending and recheck financial details. An old income source may reappear. This is a good time to reconsider how you price your time and talent.

Wednesday is also about emotional value. Where have you been undervaluing yourself? Where have you been overcompensating? Adjust accordingly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your horoscope today is deeply personal for you. On Wednesday, you feel more introspective, sensitive, and nostalgic. People from your past reach out, and you find yourself rethinking who you are and how you present yourself.

Don’t rush decisions about your identity or appearance on February 25. Use this time to reflect, and let the fog clear before you make permanent changes.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.