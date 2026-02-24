3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On February 25, 2026

Starting on February 25, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a healing new era. It's time to say farewell to sadness and finally move on.

There is a time and a place for everything, and when we go over the events of our lives, we realize that nothing lasts forever. The sad feelings we've accumulated? They all have expiration dates. Thank goodness!

Even the events that damage us cannot keep damaging us forever. There comes a point when we realize that life is short and that we're here to live it, no matter what. On Wednesday, these astrological signs come full circle in their healing.

1. Cancer

On February 25, Cancer, you are able to release some of the sadness that you've carried around for far too long. This is because you finally come to terms with your own feelings of denial. In other words, you now recognize that you've denied yourself happiness.

On some level, you feel as if you deserve to be sad, and that's just not true, Cancer. It's time for you to end your relationship with sadness and guilt and enter a healing new era. You now see that you've spent enough time disallowing yourself happiness. It's time to heal, change, and live your life in the present. It's all going to be OK.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On Wednesday, you ease into a state of mind that feels much calmer, Pisces. So much of this happens because you realize you can no longer bear the weight of the sadness that's kept you company for so, so long. You are over it!

It's OK to say no to overwhelming sadness, Pisces. It's even better to allow yourself the simple joys that life has to offer. On February 25, so much of what you endure lightens up, but it's up to you to keep it going.

You can do this by believing in yourself and knowing that you are worth more than just existing. You are here to find love and experience joy. Learn from the sadness, Pisces. Living in it takes its toll, and you've already paid the price. It's time to enter a healing new era.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

If there is one main factor at play in your life on February 25, Sagittarius, it's the fact that you finally know who you are and what you are worth. You've taken yourself down a notch in order to deal with your own past, and yet, this day reminds you that you're more than that. On Wednesday, you feel a sense of lightness.

The dark is definitely receding, and you don't want to bring it back. You feel as if hope is returning, and why not? Why shouldn't it?As your optimism returns, you start to see your sadness as something that taught you a lesson and now needs to be placed into your personal history book. Truth heals wounds, and you are a seeker of such truth. Welcome to a healing new era!

