The Tarot Horoscope For February 17 Is Here With An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Today is the New Moon Solar Eclipse in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. A New Moon is the start of a 30-day lunar cycle, and while eclipsed, there's a slight pause for you to integrate the lesson you need to learn at this time.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Tuesday is the Three of Wands, which is about transformation. Today, work on making your life closer to what you want it to be. Go beyond thinking about it. Rather, find a creative way to make it happen.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on February 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Swords

Aries, there are moments when your mind is struck by the realization that a situation requires a new approach. On February 17, what you need to know comes to you in a flash of insight.

The Ace of Swords is about your ephiphany; a quick idea that enlightens you and helps you understand the next step you need to take. Write down fresh ideas, rather than thinking you'll remember them later. Be proactive.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The High Priestess

Taurus, spend some time in nature, allowing yourself to become quiet and peacefully connected with the universe. Your daily tarot card, The High Priestess, signifies divine feminine wisdom, which is expressed through nurture and creativity.

If you feel like you haven't heard your inner voice in a while, make room in your life to listen. Set a schedule for quiet, reflective moments that create space for your intuitive nature to express itself.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Cups, reversed

Today's reversed message from the King of Cups is about self-regulation. Intense feelings surface on February 17, inviting you to address them. You can choose to let how you feel dictate your choices, or take a moment to think rationally.

Feelings can be so powerful that you think you have to answer to them, but they are fleeting. Today, realize that your emotions are indicators of how you respond to what's happening, but you are the one who manages them.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands

Life feels busier than usual right now, and on February 17, the Ten of Wands mirrors this hectic pace, which feels burdensome and out of control. Cancer, it can feel like your options are limited and that the only way to survive is to push through.

However, you can find a workaround, even if the solution isn't apparent at this moment. Be open to exploring new ideas. Ask around. Get curious. When you start looking, that's often when a fresh solution manifests, and you're able to get unstuck.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Swords

You have a dream for your future, and right now, the Ten of Swords is about being on the ground floor of your vision. Before you begin, you encounter a rock-bottom moment, and on February 17, that is when the breakthrough starts.

You see how life can only improve when you start to take yourself seriously. You no longer want to be comfortable with the status quo. So, rather than remaining the same, you choose to change. Today becomes your day one.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is about a feeling associated with living off-balance. You don't have your schedule in order, your life isn't under control, and you're feeling the consequences of those actions.

On February 17, you get to a point where you realize something has to change, and life will be messy before it starts to improve. You brave the discomfort and figure out what you need to prioritize. Putting things in proper order helps you to get back into the driver's seat of your life.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Swords, reversed

The light is shining at the end of a long, dark tunnel where you once felt that healing would never arrive. On February 17, the Three of Swords, reversed, indicates emotional healing from a painful past.

You were once in a relationship that hurt you and left you brokenhearted, thinking that you could never trust anyone ever again. But now, you're ready to reopen your heart and see if life has better plans for your love life. This change happens naturally and is timely.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Cups

You know that you deserve love that treats you as if you are worthy. Scorpio, the Ace of Cups, represents a return to love and the emotional fulfillment you experience when someone treats you right.

On February 17, commit to yourself to stop settling for breadcrumbs or small gestures that lack deep meaning. Instead, ask for what you desire, and when you don't find it, keep looking.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician, reversed

Sagittarius, pay attention to what hinders joy. On February 17, happiness is within reach, yet there are a few action steps to take first.

According to your daily tarot card, the Magician, reversed, your focus and energy are scattered. Bring these things back into your control and conserve your energy. Only use what you have for activities and people that foster a sense of gladness. Avoid doing what doesn't align with your truth.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death, reversed

The Death, reversed tarot card, represents delayed endings which sound inconvenient initially, but prove to be advantageous for you. Everything happens for a reason, and when life takes a detour, ask why.

On February 17, use moments when your schedule is changed to think about how to prevent problems from resurfacing. Use misadventures to guide you toward greater self-sufficiency and personal control.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Hit the reset button and schedule time for yourself, Aquarius. The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, is about avoiding burnout due to overworking.

On February 17, look at ways to rest and integrate quiet relaxation. There's a time and place for everything, and even if it feels like you have to keep working right now, there's a way to keep a work-life balance.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The World

When you're ready for a door to close, it often does. Your tarot card for February 17 indicates an ending coming to fruition. The World highlights the end of a journey and the start of a new one on the horizon.

What you've accomplished is easy to see. Take stock of how far you've come and honor your hard work and effort with a reward. Throw a party or purchase a small token of appreciation to commemorate all you've done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.