6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success On February 17 — The Lunar New Year Has Arrived

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success on February 17, 2026. The Lunar New Year begins on today's Success Day and the shift is unmistakable.

We step into the Year of the Fire Horse, carried in on a Ren Xu Water Dog Success Day during a bold Metal Tiger month. Fire Horse energy is fast, ambitious, and restless in the best way. It wants movement and courage from us. Success Days in Chinese astrology favor outcomes that feel earned and visible, the kind of progress you can point to.

The first day of the new zodiac year often sets the emotional tone for the months ahead. Conversations, decisions, and opportunities that appear now tend to echo through the rest of the year. For these animal signs, February 17 opens the door to progress that touches both money and confidence in a very real way.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

It’s your animal sign’s year, Horse, and you feel the shift immediately. Something that felt slow suddenly moves. You might hear back about something you had mentally written off or a person who once hesitated now sounds ready to move forward. The timing feels almost suspiciously perfect.

Money energy picks up on Tuesday through visibility. Someone notices your work and treats it seriously. You’re taken at your word and that respect changes how you think about what you’re capable of this entire year. Wow.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Tuesday’s Dog day brings you into alignment with the day pillar, and you feel steady in a way that’s hard to explain. There’s a conversation on February 17 that clears up a lingering question about money or long-term plans. It might be with a partner, a family member, or someone connected to your work, but the tone is honest and productive. By the end of it, the path forward looks simpler.

You also feel lighter emotionally and that emotional ease helps you focus on what actually matters on February 17. The new year begins for you with a huge sigh of relief.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Metal Tiger month gives you the confidence to take initiative and Tuesday’s Success Day amplifies it. You reach out to someone or respond to an opportunity faster than usual. That quick action works in your favor. The reply comes back positive and it arrives way sooner than expected.

The financial angle on February 17 is tied to momentum. Something you start this week begins generating results faster than your past experiences taught you to expect. You feel the pace changing. It’s all coming together now.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

The start of the Fire Horse year wakes up your sense of possibility. You may notice people being more receptive to your ideas. Someone who previously seemed distracted suddenly gives you their full attention. You feel heard, and that feeling alone leads to practical results starting on February 17.

A meaningful financial improvement also arrives through cooperation on Tuesday. It may involve shared resources or a situation where everyone benefits. The ease of it feels refreshing. Whew.

5. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Success Days suit you perfectly, Monkey, because they reward bold communication. You share an idea or announcement that brings an immediate response on Tuesday. People engage with what you’re doing in a way that feels energizing.

There’s also a financial shift connected to divine timing. Something you’ve been waiting to finalize finally locks in. It feels official for once. That sense of finality on February 17 gives you a boost in confidence about the months ahead.

6. Ox

Design: YourTango

The new zodiac year begins with stability for you, dear Ox, which feels grounding during such a big energetic shift. You may receive confirmation about a plan you’ve been slowly building. Approval or recognition arrives in a form you can rely on, and it finally feels solid and dependable.

Prosperity for you on February 17 looks like reassurance. You see proof that your efforts are leading somewhere meaningful and that reassurance makes it easier to move forward with confidence. Finally.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.