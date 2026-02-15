3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting February 16

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from February 16 - 22, 2026. This is a week for growth as the Lunar New Year arrives on February 17.

This week, there is a New Moon solar lunar eclipse at the start of the Chinese New Year. Not only does this spark a fated event in your life, but it also indicates a season that is unlike any you've experienced in the past. The Wood Snake year ends, and you start the Year of the Fire Horse on Tuesday, enhancing luck when you act with speed. You don't want to wait too long when you are invited to do something you know matters to you. Listen to your inner voice and, despite being busy, slow down and pay attention to the signals around you.

Mark your calendars for the following dates that bring abundance this week: the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 21st. Tuesday is ideal for getting engaged. Wednesday is best for applying to jobs or signing a contract. On Thursday, spend time with your friends or pursue your interests by taking a new course. On Saturday, start a project that you know you can complete by the end of the month.

1. Dragon

The Year of the Wood Snake was highly favorable for you, Drgaon, and now that Fire energy from the Horse arrives, it prepares you to take decisive action. This week, you attract luck and good fortune in a variety of ways, but all come from acting on impulse. You receive a spontaneous invitation from a colleague or friend, yet your intuition tells you to take the offer.

This small deviation from your usual schedule helps your social circle grow. Entering new territory allows you to meet new people and gain unique experiences. If there's an event you can attend on February 19, even if it's last-minute, consider it. You meet a fellow Dragon who brings you good luck and mirrors things about yourself that need to change.

You find fortune while traveling, going out and socializing. You also encounter a few new opportunities. Some are slightly risky, so accept cautiously, but stay alert as you work through the process. Typically, you prefer to avoid new experiences or people, but remain open and social. You could meet people you need to know or learn a tip that helps your career.

2. Tiger

Fire Horse energy after the Lunar New Year reminds you that being impulsive is a good thing, Tiger, especially when you know what you want and the timing feels right. This week, you're attracting luck and good fortune by acting before others do. Your personality is fierce, Tiger, and now you find ways to use that skill to win and compete at a high level.

Your reputation among coworkers becomes increasingly visible this week, and you receive positive feedback on your work. Recognition of your contributions is a win for you this week and an opportunity to request a raise.

You experience career growth, and your leadership skills, if underused, are given an opportunity to be polished and tried again. Use this week to move yourself into a better work-related role or to test the market for competitive work-related offers.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, you have a highly flexible personality, and this week's lunar energy, combined with the start of the Horse Year, enhances your friendliness. You realize that your social life needs to grow. Being visible is necessary, so post on social media and highlight your best moments. You become more active in groups, social circles, and with family members who enjoy parties or local festivities.

This week, luck comes to you through travel. You receive numerous offers and opportunities to visit local places. Your calendar can fill up quickly, so choose your priorities wisely. When you have conflicts, but you don't know which to choose, pick what puts you in the limelight or allows you to engage with larger numbers of people. On February 18, things come to you as you allow them to. This is not a weakness; instead, know what you want and stay true to your personal goals.

You can embrace your good fortune in friendships and find ample emotional support from individuals who show care and concern for your future. Your one job this week is to be receptive to whatever the road leads to.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.