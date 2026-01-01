3 Ways Your Soul Tells You You’re Destined For Something Different Than A Traditional 9-To-5 Job, According To A Career Astrologer

Today, a lot of people are rejecting the idea of a traditional 9-to-5 and seeking out alternative career paths that they find more flexible and fulfilling. This is something that career astrologer Alice Hu has experienced personally. In a post on TikTok, she revealed, “I fought entrepreneurship for years before I took the leap. It’s been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.” Now, Hu helps others who are in the same situation, wondering if chasing something different than a 9-to-5 might be right for them. She described three things she has come to recognize as signs that you’re meant for something different, and it’s time to embrace that.

HubSpot reported that there are an estimated 31 million entrepreneurs in the U.S., which makes up for 16% of the workforce. The job market is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, and people are craving more freedom in their schedules, so they’re looking for new ways to approach the workforce.

Here are 3 ways your soul tells you you’re destined for something different than a traditional 9-to-5 job:

1. You’re caught up in frustrating patterns at work

Yan Krukau | Pexels

The first indicator that you’re made for something more is what Hu identified as getting stuck in the same cycles at work over and over again. Maybe this means your workplace is toxic, or you’re never the one chosen for that promotion you know you deserve. Whatever the situation may be, you feel like you’re not getting any forward momentum and feel permanently stuck.

Jobs writer and DEI professional Puneet Sandhu explained, “A toxic work environment is one where negative behaviors — such as manipulation, bullying, yelling, and so on — are so intrinsic to the culture of the organization that a lack of productivity, a lack of trust, high stress levels, infighting, and discrimination become the norm.”

It’s never good to stay in this type of workplace, even if that means you just look for a different 9-to-5. But, if you feel like your job is sucking the life out of you and you just can’t continue in that kind of environment, it could very well be a sign that your soul is reaching for something new and different.

2. You’ve considered starting your own business

It’s entirely possible that your subconscious may be working hard to tell you something. Hu said that if this idea has crossed your mind before, then you’re already planning it. Of course, this doesn’t mean every person who has ever had the fleeting thought of becoming an entrepreneur should do so, but if the thought keeps coming back to you, your soul probably is sending you a sign.

Writing for the Salesforce blog, Meredith Schmidt said that starting your own business means that you get to be your own boss and pursue a passion. She added, “Sometimes, the best reason to start a business is simply because you want to do it. It’s your dream, your passion, your chance to create something meaningful. You don’t need a long list of justifications or a detailed plan to explain it. Your desire to create something of your own is reason enough.”

It’s probably never going to feel like the right time or perfect moment to go all in on your dreams and become an entrepreneur. You just have to decide to do it and take a leap of faith. It’s not necessary to have a long list of reasons why you should do so when it just feels like the right thing to do in your soul.

3. You really don’t like your job

MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

It’s true that the idea that there is some sort of dream job out there for everyone that they will love every minute of is a bit misguided. Work is work, after all. However, Hu pointed out that appreciating your job only because it provides you with money and security may be a sign that you are ready to move on to something else.

Let’s be clear: money and security are not bad things by any means. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 7.8 million Americans were unemployed in November. They would likely do anything for money and security. But, if you truly hate your job and only value the benefits it provides, it might be time to ask yourself whether it’s worth it to take a chance on something else.

A general dislike for your job may just be your soul telling you that it’s not right for you, and it’s time to think outside the box. A 9-to-5 isn’t the only way to have money and security.

Going out on a limb and trying something different than a traditional 9-to-5 can feel pretty intimidating. It’s certainly not something that’s right for everyone. However, if you feel like your soul is pointing you in a new direction that leads away from the conventional path you’re used to, it might be time to explore other options like entrepreneurship.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.