By The End Of 2026, An Astrologer Says Your Zodiac Sign Can Master These 4 Things

2025 was a transformative year. Whether yours was beautiful or stagnant, there was an important lesson to be learned. But as the energy shifts, an astrologer explained the 2026 astrology themes each zodiac sign will experience by the end of the year.

Astrologically, 2026 is a big year. Three generational planets, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, all change signs this year, with Uranus and Neptune completing cycles most of us will never experience again in our lifetime and starting new ones.

With this new energy comes new lessons to learn, and according to Avani, these themes will come up over and over again in 2026.

1. Making more intentional choices

According to Avani, 2026 is "very much a fork in the road energetically," and one of the ongoing themes of the year is making different and more intentional choices.

As Avani explained in his video, instead of "passivity, just going with the flow, letting things happen, waiting for things to come to us," this year is about being clear about what we want.

In 2026, you'll be looking at life and finally thinking about what decisions you need to make to get yourself where you want to be. From how your ideal life looks to what you need out of life, these decisions will drastically shape your future.

2. Doing what's best for you

As Avani explained, for the past several years, strong Pisces energy led to people putting their own needs on the back burner. Thankfully, this is transforming for the better in 2026 as Aries energy takes control, leading to more courage, boldness, and resolve.

"This is a time for marking your territory, claiming your space, and taking what you truly deserve," Avani said, adding that wherever there's Aries in your chart shows the area of life where you're becoming more forceful throughout the year.

3. Working more with others

According to Avani, 2026 is a year of recognizing that we need change, but we'll have to work closely with others to achieve it.

As the astrologer explained, "it's going to be very important to connect more with people in our lives," this year, both "existing ones and new ones."

From collaborations to networking, leaning on others for support is the greatest way to get the change you so desperately seek in 2026.

4. Relying more on your intuition

Another major theme we'll experience in 2026 is using our inner voice to get clarity on values.

As Avani revealed, its a year when we really begin recognizing that our internal experiences are foundational to strengthening our resolve, and now is the time to evolve.

Will it be easy? Of course not. Assessing oneself is never truly easy. However, if people truly want to change for the better, doing some inner work is crucial to thriving in 2026.

