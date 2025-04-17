Each Zodiac Sign Has A Message From The Tarot On April 18, 2025

On April 18, 2025, we're set for an action-oriented day. The Moon enters work-oriented Capricorn while Mars enters Leo. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work. There's no better time for a tarot horoscope than when life is about to become interesting.

Certain zodiac signs will find that their primary focus turns towards work, like career or doing things to help others. Earth signs especially may recognize that inner work is still left to be done, and some planning must begin before any actions are productive. Well, let's see what else is in store for us on April 18, based on a single tarot card reading and a tarot reader.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Everyone is rooting for you to win. You are surrounded by friends and family who truly believe and your ability to overcome whatever challenges you face. You would not have so many individuals admiring you and thinking so highly of you if it weren’t because you have earned their praise somehow.

Seeing yourself as others perceive you can be difficult when you’re such a humble person. However, the truth is in the actions of others. If people seem to embrace your leadership, sing your praises, and admire your efforts while also marrying you, it’s a sign that you’re doing a good job and should continue to go in the same direction that you have been going.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

There’s no greater teacher than poverty, especially if you have gone through a difficult financial time and learned to be more mindful about your budget and expenses. You may still be at the phase where you must remain frugal regarding spending.

However, knowing how to be thrifty is an asset and credit to your resourcefulness. You learn how to see the value of money as an abundant resource from the universe, but you also understand the real-life application in earthly terms, and are a stud enough to know not to squander it when it is in your hands.

Now, you can accumulate wealth because you have finally learned what true mastery is and how to use it wisely.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

After a long period of disappointment and sadness, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. While it may not feel satisfying to hear that everything happens for a reason, enlightenment is still available to you to help you help others.

Soon you will find your strength growing and your ability to move past what hurt you and disabled you from feeling happy. The essence of joy is much sweeter when you have struggled, and you can start this by being grateful for the things you have in this moment. The past reminder of how far you’ve come and how much you have grown.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Today, the pace picks up quickly, and you may find limited time to do what you intended. Be mentally strong when life gets disruptive and it’s difficult to find time even to breathe.

Sometimes when the universe seems to accelerate, you are going through an important growth spurt. The skills you learn rapidly may not be relevant to you right now. But your character is building resilience, and your spirituality is getting stronger. So for this reason, go forward knowing that every season has a purpose. This one may be teaching you how to run before you fly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Something about a spiritual person draws people toward them and awakens their inner spirituality. You may have that it factor when it comes to intergrowth, and your mind can unlock the mysteries behind the veil.

Should you be asked intriguing questions from friends that seem slightly invasive or overly personal, ask yourself if they have some type of spiritual route question you may be invited to challenge to allow your inner sage to come out and express itself. Your wisdom error could be unlocking before your eyes. Pay attention so you can note it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Someone may give you a gift of money or an idea you can profit from. Pay close attention to various conversations you hear or read and stimulate your mind to solve problems. All it takes to start something that snowballs into a powerful money-making opportunity is the ability to solve a problem.

Many people have. Perhaps your experiences and unique background alliance make you perfectly positioned to do something you have always dreamed of doing but had never put the pieces together in the past. Give yourself time to think about it, and when you find what is perfect for you, go for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have an opportunity to turn a childhood passion into a money-making venture. Have you felt disconnected from your work or your current job? Perhaps those negative emotions are a call to adventure.

Consider trying out an old passion project that used to keep you excited about the day. Is there some way to monetize it? Perhaps there are other ways to get involved with a hobby and make money.

Do research and see how others have done what you hope to accomplish. Don’t give up even if it seems like you don’t know where to start. Everyone has been in that place before; what you need to do is continue to push forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

What intrigues you? Today is a call for quiet reflection and inner soul-searching. Life gets very busy, and you may spend much of your free time scrolling through social media, talking to friends, or watching media.

These are all passive ways of learning, and while entertaining, they do not stimulate your mind like a good book would. Today, pick one subject you’d like to learn more about and ensure it passionately affects you.

Consider purchasing a book about that subject, signing up for an online class, and diving in. Reclaim your right to learn and dive deeply into various materials in a new way. Instead of being fed something by an algorithm, you have limited control over.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You don’t want to speak from both sides of your mouth today. What you say and do should match. You can confuse others by sending mixed signals, and part of this is because you are unsure of yourself.

Take a step back and ask yourself what you want. When you bring up certain topics or speak your mind, you are coming from a place of incompetence, and your thoughts can’t be disrupted by extenuating circumstances or changes of time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You can never go back to childhood, and you may reach a point in your adult life where you forget what it was to be innocent and naïvely believing and the power of your imagination.

However, today, the energies push you to be more open-minded and openhearted regarding what you desire in your life. Is there some sort of dream you wish you could fulfill, but a part of you thinks it’s too late?

Never give up on yourself just because of age or time. All you need is the smallest bit of faith that helps propel you to change your daily habits. Eventually, small adjustments take down the path where miracles happen and the impossible dreams unfold.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Overlapped relationships are not always a good idea when it comes to love and starting over. However, you may struggle with letting go of an old love to pursue something new.

For that reason, today, address any conflicts you have about the future, and what it means to you as you learn to put your past to rest. Just because you move forward with your life doesn’t mean that you forget your experiences or that a major love wasn’t essential to your personal growth.

A love from the past may have been the foundation that helped you heal broken parts of yourself so that you could embrace a healthier love in the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There’s a time and place for everything. Even though you may no longer connect to a particular religion or faith, you may still find merit in traditions that provide a sense of structure around your spirituality.

Today you may find it easier to connect with the universe and hear your voice through rituals and practices that are ancient and familiar to you. While you may not want to be locked into any particular box today, this car challenges you to dabble in belief and see what your heart tells you as you read, powerful words of inspiration, either scripture, ancient text, or even by studying subjects like astrology.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.