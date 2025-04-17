4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On April 18, 2025

On Friday, April 18, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. It doesn't get any stronger than the astrological mash-up of Mars in Leo, and on this day, the universe tells four zodiac signs to "do something about it."

We are huge on talk, but very little on action. The special message of the day shows us that it's not enough to simply talk; we need to back up our words with action. With Mars in Leo, it's almost impossible to stay put. Expect major moves on this day. It's our turn.

1. Aries

You’ve always had that natural drive to take charge, but on this day, April 18, Mars in Leo gives you the extra push to turn those ideas into action. It’s no longer enough to just talk about your goals — now is the time to make your move.

Whether it’s in your career, relationships, or personal growth, you’re ready to take the first bold step forward. Your energy is high, and you can feel the fire within you burning brighter than usual.

You’ve been thinking about what needs to change, and now, you can feel the momentum building. There’s no turning back now; this is the day to go for it. Don’t hold back, Aries. The universe is telling you that it’s your moment to shine and make things happen.

2. Scorpio

You’re known for your intensity and focus, but on April 18, Mars in Leo adds an extra layer of enthusiasm to your approach. It’s time to stop overthinking and start taking action. Whatever has been simmering beneath the surface, now’s the moment to bring it to life.

This transit boosts your confidence, giving you the courage to step out of your comfort zone. If you’ve been hesitating to make a bold move, you’ll feel an urge to take charge now. The energy is in your favor.

Let your inner strength guide you, Scorpio. The universe is giving you the OK to take action, do NOT waste this opportunity. You’re about to make something powerful happen.

3. Sagittarius

You’ve been contemplating your next big move, and on this day, you feel the drive to act. Whether it’s an exciting travel opportunity, a new career direction, or a personal endeavor, you’re ready to take the plunge and go after what you’ve been dreaming about.

Your optimism and courage are at their peak, and you can sense that now is the time to take bold action. You’ve spent enough time thinking it over; now you need to trust yourself and move forward with full force. The universe supports your enthusiasm, so make the most of it.

Don’t hesitate, Sagittarius. This is your moment to turn dreams into reality. You’ve got the energy, the motivation, and the confidence to make it happen

4. Pisces

Mars in Leo brings a surge of confidence that pushes you to act on your ideas. You’ve been reflecting for a while, but now it’s time to step out of your dreamy world and take tangible steps toward your goals. You are ready to make an impact, that is for sure.

The universe is encouraging you to embrace the role you were meant for. You’re often the one to go with the flow, but now, the current is pushing you toward action. You can feel it, and it's time to take a stand and move forward.

Trust in yourself, Pisces. The energy is aligned for you to make bold moves. Step into your power and see where your actions take you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.