5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On April 18, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on April 18, 2025, a Fire Snake (Ding Si) day in a Metal Dragon month. Friday is a Remove Day, which might sound like a red flag, but in Chinese astrology it’s actually a quietly powerful time for clearing space, breaking patterns, and releasing anything that’s been blocking your blessings. What makes today even more intense is that the Fire Snake day pillar doubles down on transformation.

The moment you stop entertaining dead-end energy, the universe immediately sends something better your way. Snake energy doesn’t force, it strategically slithers out of the old and into the next opportunity, often without anyone noticing. The luck and good fortune today is real. If your animal sign is on this list, a small decision to release, walk away, or say no could unlock more abundance than you expected.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, let’s not play it down, you are glowing in your own element today. With both the year and day pillar aligned in Snake energy and the fire element giving you confidence, this is your power moment to cut ties with what’s not aligned and watch good fortune rush in. What makes today so rich for you isn’t about hustling, it’s about choosing better. Say no to the thing that drains you. Walk away from the person who makes you shrink. The shift you create by protecting your peace? That’s where your good fortune begins.

I’ve had days like this where I just deleted a contact and then randomly got invited to a literal life-changing event the same afternoon. That’s the vibe. Remove what’s weighing you down, and watch something much more in sync appear before you even have time to doubt it.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, this day might surprise you because your luck isn’t coming from sprinting forward, it’s showing up when you pause. The Fire Snake day is tucked just behind you on the Chinese astrology wheel, which gives you the kind of luck that happens when you’re willing to let go of something that’s been burning you out. This could look like backing out of a project you’re don't care about anymore or canceling plans that were starting to feel like a chore. That small act of self-trust could be what clears the path for something 10 times better.

One time I told a Horse to skip a last-minute trip she was dreading on a Remove Day like this and staying home led to a completely spontaneous job offer from a neighbor she ran into at a coffee shop. Trust that your alignment matters more than your productivity today.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, today is weirdly liberating for you and you love a day that gives you space to get clear. The Fire Snake brings a sharpness that pairs beautifully with your mind. If there’s something that’s been lingering in your inbox, house, or heart that you know isn’t adding to your life, today is your chance to be done with it for good. Whether you clean out a drawer and find money you forgot about or block someone who keeps messing with your energy, your good fortune today comes from letting something exit so something better can find you.

I once cleared out an entire folder of half-finished creative ideas on a Remove Day and ended up writing something from scratch that became one of my best-paid assignments. Don’t be afraid to delete. The universe is ready to replace it with something better, but you have to make the space.

5. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, this Fire Snake Remove Day works like an emotional detox for you and that’s actually your gateway to more luck. If you’ve been holding tension in your body, keeping a secret, or playing nice when you don’t feel safe, today gives you the clarity to stop. This isn’t about blowing things up, it’s about choosing softness in places where you’ve been bracing too hard. Expect quiet blessings today, like a financial worry resolving itself or someone stepping up in a way they haven’t before. Your willingness to release control is what unlocks fortune.

One Goat I know literally just cried it out on a day like this and then woke up to a refund she’d forgotten about. You don’t have to earn today’s good fortune by hustling, it’s enough to honor your own truth and trust that what’s meant for you will stick.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, the way your mind works today is unmatched. This Fire Snake energy activates your ability to discern what’s real and what’s fluff. It’s a fantastic day to go through finances, trim unnecessary expenses, or rework how you’re approaching your long-term goals. What you let go of today could turn into unexpected profit later. If someone offers advice or feedback, take it seriously. It might lead to the exact change you need to make for your abundance to flow more easily.

Roosters can do something as small as cutting one small subscription from their expenses, and that decision will somehow lead to making more money the next month. The ripple effect from a small shift can be huge today, especially if it’s tied to better structure or smarter choices.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.