Your One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 26, 2025

Your one-card tarot horoscope is here for March 26, let us pull a tarot card for deeper insight and wisdom. According to astrology, a window of opportunity opens for each zodiac sign since we are just three days away from the New Moon on March 29. New Moons are downloads of wisdom and energy. They guide us toward a new purpose.

And, because this New Moon happens during an eclipse, we are ready to address problems and find solutions swiftly. The Moon will enter the air sign, Aquarius today, which provides the emotional detachment we need to think strategically before things start to change. Let's find out the meanings behind the symbolism to help us understand where we are and what we need to know.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for March 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

How do you feel about honesty, Aries? Today, someone may be hiding a truth from you, and even though you want to give this person the benefit of the doubt, your intuition won't have any part of it.

When your instincts tell you something is off, listen to them. You may not like confronting someone, especially if they swear they aren't lying. However, letting things fester will only hurt you in the long run. Confront the situation for yourself, not the other way around.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

All you need is self-permission, Taurus. When you feel like life is holding you back from what you really want to achieve, ask yourself what's inhibiting you. Are you afraid of being judged by others? Do you wrestle with imposter syndrome?

Today, the one thing that keeps you from reaching a goal will manifest crystal clear for you to see. When it does, don't let shame or negative feelings stop you from overcoming it. Acknowledge what's there and work through the problem. You'll be on your way soon.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Few things feel better than friendship. Your social butterfly status goes up a notch today as you can surround yourself with people you like — and love.

Today, an opportunity to hang out with friends, such as an invite to a party or dinner, may come up. If you're introverted, push beyond that mindset and go out. You might meet some new friends and get an introduction to someone you need to know.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Today, something negative may impact your feelings, leaving you with two important decisions: choose happiness or feel sad. You can spend the day nursing emotions that help you process what you'll experience.

However, tuck the idea that this day will soon pass. You only get to experience one time. What memories do you want to end the day with? Choose wisely.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A new opportunity is on the horizon, Leo. When you have a chance to do something special, do you feel it in your heart? You may experience a sense that the universe is going to do something great for you. You might even feel a sense of happiness for no reason.

Your optimistic mindset opens the door to positive energy that delivers your needs. Instead of stopping good things from coming to you by dismissing the idea that they can, you can embrace them and receive life's gifts with open arms.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Act as if what you desire is already yours. Today is filled with promise, Virgo. The number three symbolizes government, and the wands are the start of new energy.

You get to pick how you will run your life instead of being persuaded by the willpower of other people. Where have you felt out of control or overly influenced by someone? This tarot card is a sign that that influence is going to change. Your power will be handed back to you.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Swords

You have a sharp mind, Libra. Are you facing trouble in a particular area of your life or have a friend who is? You can find a solution with time.

You can think critically, especially to come up with strategic plans to solve complex problems. Write down the situation. What are your options? Where ought you start today?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

The past is behind you, and even if you hit a snag in your finances, that doesn't mean it will be a problem forever. Today, you can find a way to create a solid financial foundation for yourself.

An opportunity to generate income can come to you via an idea or another resource. Have you applied to part-time jobs to supplement your income? Do you want to start your own side business but need to talk to someone for help? Think outside the box and get started.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Wow, what a year it's been already for you, and it's still just getting started. You are over the hump, and things are going to start smoothing out for you. You may find that life isn't as hard as it has been lately.

When you notice that you have more time on your hands and less stress, what will you do with it? It's time to relax, celebrate and look back at your experiences to honor them. But, also look ahead at the future. It's bright and ready for you to create whatever it is that you're dreaming about.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It feels so good to be self-sufficient and not to depend on anyone else to pay bills for you. Are you there yet? If you are, now is a great time to help a relative or friend struggling to be more independent. If not, today is perfect for asking a professional to help get you where you need to be.

Don't know where to start? The information or lead you need will come from a trusted friend or resource. Ask around, and wait for the universe to make mountains move for you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You're busy getting things done, and life may feel like it's running quickly. Today, you will need to work a little hard to keep up with everything you've got to do. You may even be asked to do more by a boss or coworker, and it can feel like too much in the time you have to spend today.

When you feel pressed at all sides, consider stating your case clearly. Being honest and upfront about your personal time restraints and limitations is good. Don't let resentment set in because you kept those things to yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

What's keeping you up at night? You may find it difficult to set your cares and worries to rest before falling asleep tonight. Should that happen, journal what your concerns are. Write them down so you can remove them from your thoughts and put them onto paper.

Tomorrow, you use that list to work through and find a doable solution. Try not to let the night go by without giving yourself emotional relief. Worrying can be tough to let go of, but knowing you'll be working on it tomorrow can help you relax and feel pace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.