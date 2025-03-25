In our daily horoscope for March 26, 2025 we are gifted with a unique opportunity to make a life change. The Moon aligns with Uranus, and the foundations of each zodiac sign's security are up for revolution. Aquarius, the visionary, urges you to break free, while Taurus, rooted in the material, clings to stability.

The tension between these two fixed signs forces a reckoning: Where have you settled for comfort at the cost of your evolution? Disruptions may suddenly shift the ground beneath you, but they are not arbitrary. They are signals, pushing you toward a new relationship with security that is fluid, innovative, and uniquely yours. What structures no longer serve the future you are building?

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Something’s got to give, and unfortunately, it might be your grip on what you thought was solid ground. The terrain shifts beneath your feet, forcing you to adapt at lightning speed. It’s inconvenient.

It’s exhilarating. It’s exactly what you need, even if you’d rather not admit it. The old ways of doing things aren’t cutting it anymore, and deep down, you know you’ve outgrown them.

Let go before you’re ripped away. You’re not losing stability; you’re gaining freedom.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You didn’t ask for a plot twist, but here it is, and it’s rewriting the story whether you’re ready or not.

In the carefully constructed world, you’ve built cracks in places you didn’t anticipate, and there’s no duct tape strong enough to hold it together.

The urge to dig your heels in and resist is strong, but let’s be real: that will not stop the inevitable. Lean in.

The new version of you is waiting on the other side of this upheaval, and they’re much bolder than you ever imagined.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s a full-blown identity crisis, and you’re front and center. The script you’ve been following no longer makes sense, and you’re starting to suspect you’ve been cast in the wrong role.

The good news is that you get to rewrite it.

Bad news: you’re the one who has to do the work. You can’t talk out of this; you must feel your way through. Start by asking yourself what matters, and then commit to it, terrifying as it sounds.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s a quiet revolution behind the scenes, and you’re about to realize how much has been shifting without your explicit approval. Control? A comforting illusion.

Stability? Overrated. You’re being pushed out of your comfort zone, and while it might feel like a betrayal, it’s a rescue mission.

You’re not meant to stay in the same place forever. Let yourself be surprised. The unknown isn’t out to get you, it’s trying to free you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The spotlight isn’t where you thought it would be; suddenly, you’re questioning everything.

Who are you without the validation, the audience, the certainty that your role makes sense? It’s a gut gut-checked, and honestly, it’s overdue.

You’re being asked to strip down to the essentials, to figure out what’s real when no one’s watching. The world isn’t ignoring you; it’s giving you the space to redefine yourself. Step up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your plans are adorable, really. But they’re about to get obliterated, and you should probably make peace with that now.

The structures you relied on are shifting, and your meticulous spreadsheets won’t save you from what’s coming next.

This isn’t a punishment; it’s an invitation. A chance to break free from the limitations you didn’t even realize you’d set for yourself.

Drop the to-do list for a second and consider this: what if the unknown is better than anything you could have planned?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Decisions, choices, crossroads, you’re at the intersection of “What If” and “Oh No,” and there’s no map for this one. The universe is calling your bluff, and you can’t stall any longer.

Something’s got to change, and deep down, you already know what it is. The question isn’t whether you’re ready; it’s whether you’re willing.

The leap is scary, but staying the same is even worse. Choose your discomfort wisely.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don’t do surface-level, but you’re being asked to go even deeper right now. The usual power plays and strategic moves aren’t going to cut it anymore; you have to be real, raw, and maybe even vulnerable (yes, I know, horrifying)

There’s no more room for pretense or old grudges. The shift happening now is pushing you toward something bigger, something truer.

Drop the mask. Let yourself transform. You were never meant to stay the same.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your instinct is to run, but you might want to stay put this time. The thrill of escape won’t solve what’s brewing beneath the surface.

Something fundamental is shifting, and it’s not just about where you’re headed next; it’s about why you’re going there in the first place.

You’re being asked to reconsider what freedom means. Hint: it’s not just about movement. Stay still long enough to let the answer find you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You love a solid plan, a long-term goal, and a clear path forward. It's too bad that none of that exists right now. Everything you thought was secure is up for debate, and while that’s annoying, it’s also liberating.

You’ve outgrown the old structures, even the ones you built yourself.

This is your chance to redefine success on your own terms. Don’t cling to the blueprint — build something new from the wreckage.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The future isn’t waiting. It’s arriving ahead of schedule and demanding your full attention.

Everything is shifting, and you’re being asked to embrace the chaos rather than fight it.

The way forward is unpredictable, unconventional, and probably uncomfortable, but that’s your thing. Let the old fall away. You’re stepping into something bigger, stranger, and truer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your intuition is screaming, and for once, you might want to listen. The veil is thin, and the signs are everywhere, yet part of you still pretends not to see what’s right in front of you.

No more excuses. No more avoiding the truth because it’s inconvenient or messy. The clarity you’ve been waiting for is here. The question is: what are you going to do with it?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.