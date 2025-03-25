2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On March 26, 2025

On March 26, 2025, two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance. The universe is rumbling with intensity as the Moon in Aquarius throws down with Uranus in Taurus, setting off a battleground between devotion to the causes in our hearts and the steady pulse of evolution that inches us forward. The Moon in Aquarius brings a rebel-with-a-cause attitude toward our goals.

Aquarius energy doesn’t ask for permission or wait for approval. When the Moon is in Aquarius, it wants to flip the script, defy expectations, and sprint toward a future no one sees coming. It moves on instinct, driven by powerful innovation and the belief that something better is possible.

Advertisement

The voice in your head is whispering, Why not blow it all up and start fresh? On the other hand, Uranus in Taurus isn’t here for chaos for the sake of chaos. It reminds you that revolutions built on shaky foundations don’t last. Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is a cosmic wild card that moves slowly when in the sign of Taurus. It demands change.

Taurus energy demands something tangible, something that lasts. It doesn’t mind change, but it has to feel right — sensory, grounded and aligned with slow and steady long-term growth. So, this is where the tension builds: do we leap into the unknown and trust our wildest ideas or slow down and ensure our revolution has real staying power? The answer isn’t about choosing one or the other but blending both. This square demands a move, but knowing how to play it is the trick.

Advertisement

Today, luck and abundance comes from knowing which risks to take and which foundations to reinforce. The cosmos are asking us to be both radical and strategic, to trust the sparks of inspiration but ground them in something real. The challenge is to make your move unpredictable while ensuring it has staying power. You don’t have to bulldoze everything to create something new, but you do have to trust yourself enough to revolutionize where it matters.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on March 26, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, today you are in the thick of a personal revolution, and with Uranus powerfully charging through your sign, there’s no planting your feet in the past. This isn’t just about making small, comfortable adjustments — it’s a foundational change in how you see yourself and the life you’re building. Uranus is shaking the ground beneath you, demanding that you break free from anything that stifles your growth.

Today’s commanding aspect challenges you to become a force of nature — rooted yet untamed. The tension from today’s Moon-Uranus square may feel like an internal tug-of-war, testing your patience and pushing you to embrace the unknown.

But this isn’t about abandoning everything you’ve ever built. It’s about ensuring that what remains is truly yours — authentic, steadfast and aligned with the person you’re becoming. The universe is done waiting for you to plant your roots. It’s time to step into your next era with the same determination that keeps centuries-old oak trees standing through every storm.

The Moon in Aquarius, however, isn’t letting you go at this alone. Today’s cosmic energy reminds you that true prosperity isn’t built in isolation but by what you do. Instead of working alone, you’re learning to collaborate with others, knowing that the right connections can turn your vision into a place where opportunity flourishes for the long haul. You thrive in stability, and once you find something that works, you can stick with it for years, never tiring of the satisfaction it brings. But this Moon-Uranus square is pushing you beyond your usual patterns.

Advertisement

You’re ready to grow; for once, you are no longer willing to sit in your serene, sensual energy to keep things comfortable. The way you show up in life is evolving. You want to build something that truly sustains you.

The path forward isn’t about rushing into chaos or standing still out of fear. It’s about merging vision with longevity, sculpting your future with steady hands, and ensuring your build lasts. Trust the process, move with intention, and remember that real abundance isn’t short-lived—it’s cultivated.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, playtime is over, and the universe is nudging you back into work mode — like that first September breeze that reminds you to swap beach days for spreadsheets and perfectly sharpened pencils. After a few days of Leonian summer run, you’re being pulled back into a cycle of refinement, discipline and deep care for your craft. It’s like opening a fresh notebook, ready to reorganize everything from your morning routine to your five-year plan.

Messy schedules, unfinished projects, and even the tiniest inefficiencies will suddenly feel unbearable, like a smudge on a perfectly clean page. But this isn’t about obsessing over perfection. It’s about creating order, eliminating distractions and setting yourself up for long-term success. When your systems are running smoothly, abundance doesn’t just trickle in. It appears like a perfectly color-coded to-do list, ready to be checked off satisfactorily.

With the Moon forming a square with Uranus, this newfound structure might feel like a last-minute reschedule that throws off your meticulously planned day. But before you panic, take a breath — this creative, unexpected shift leads to powerful breakthroughs. You’re being pushed out of your perfectly organized comfort zone and into a system of organized chaos that will work better in the long run.

Advertisement

What once felt certain now feels shaky, proving you’re evolving. You’re decluttering outdated routines, upgrading your methods, and streamlining everything so you can finally reach the goals that once felt just out of reach. This isn’t about abandoning your signature practicality but refining it. When you stop clinging to what feels safe and start trusting the process, you’ll begin to see that the most meaningful kind of abundance isn’t just earned — it’s discovered.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.