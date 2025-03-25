Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 26, 2025

Loneliness comes to an end for three zodiac signs on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. We are now in the position of walking away from something that has perhaps taken too long to be rid of, and during the Moon in Pisces, we are specifically talking about loneliness.

Astrologically, Pisces transits are the most emotional, and if we are to get rid of our loneliness, then we have probably spent enough tears getting to this place. The tears have dried up, and for three zodiac signs, it's finally time to reclaim our confidence.

Advertisement

Loneliness ends during the Moon in Pisces, and March 26 is a day for celebration. We feel lonely. We know that sadness that has consumed us for far too long no longer feels relevant. It's finally over; we are free.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on March 26, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

While it's true that the Moon in Pisces is the kind of astrological transit that stimulates sadness and melancholy, it's also what makes the whole thing so far that we realize just how much energy we put into it. During this Pisces transit on March 26, you realize you are simply tired of feeling lonely.

And so, like a good Aries, you do something about it. You are never the person who sits and waits around for the miracle to save them; you may believe in miracles, but when it comes to loneliness, you know that you're the one who will save you.

And with the help of the Moon in Pisces, you do just that, Aries. Sadness no longer serves you; in truth, it did serve you at one point; you received inspiration from it, but the fighter in you wants more. So, you go for it.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You don't like to admit that you are lonely, as you tend to want to keep up an image or facade of yourself that has everyone convinced that you're fine all the time. Well, nobody is totally fine all the time, Leo, so it's OK to feel vulnerable.

During the Moon in Pisces of March 26, you'll see that it's one of those 'fake it 'til you make it's scenarios. If you don't want people to think you are less than completely fulfilled, then play the part of the contented person.

Advertisement

Doing so lets you get out of that lonely funk and into something more gratifying. All you have to do is 'pretend' that you are not lonely, and magic will happen. Belief is everything. "I am not alone; I am happy as I am." That's your mantra for the day.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Like Leo, you are not fond of people thinking you are lonely. And while you may pretend to be happy, you have recently felt rather alone, and what you don't know is that this is a temporary condition, so no worries there, Libra.

During the Moon in Pisces, things feel softer to you. Your hard perception of everything going on in your life will take a gentler tone, and this brings you relief.

And this is very much the effect of the Moon in Pisces. What used to feel like dire loneliness now feels like a light at the end of the tunnel. You see that light breaks the darkness up, and you are fine with this. Loneliness evaporates.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.