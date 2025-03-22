Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 23, 2025

According to astrology and the tarot, what's in store for your zodiac sign on March 23, 2025? Today's one-card tarot horoscope indicates a rough day ahead of us. There are a few moments where we need to focus on a goal or what needs to get done and not spend as much time on our relationships. One thing contributing to our need to be independent is the Sun in Aries, shining a light on self-sufficiency and personal growth.

The Sun in Aries points us to the Emperor's tarot card, the ruler of war, arguments and battles. So, if you experience a type of battle, whether of the mind or the heart, know that the powers that be are working in your favor. You may reap some wisdom by reading your one-card tarot for the day. Here's what you need to know.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily one-card tarot horoscope for each zodaic sign on Sunday, March 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Well, here you are, Aries. A day where you feel like you're alone in this great, big world. But, a lack of support is where you show off your independent, warrior spirit.

Being alone is not lonely for you; it's where you shine brightest. You can navigate your day without disruption or distraction from others. While it's nice to have people in your corner, today you can lead yourself through any task you face. This one is on you, Aries, and you'll nail it!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

Roll up your sleeves, Taurus. It's a wild world out there, and you may be pushing an agenda you believe in fully. You might feel some resistance from others, whether trying to reduce a credit card interest rate or win over a boss to your goal at work, but it won't matter.

You are perceived as someone more than capable of getting what you want. For that reason, you'll find that the universe and humans bend to your objective. Today, push when you feel you ought to get something challenging. The world is yours to conquer.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

Does something feel a bit off to you lately? You may not be able to put your finger on exactly what the problem is but don't worry too much about it. Often, when you release the truth to the universe it reveals it for you.

Be patient, Gemini. Do what you need to do but maintain a sense of awareness. You may find that you'll able to spot what you need at the precise time you were not looking for it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Whose timeline are you working from? Today, you may feel like everyone wants a piece of your schedule, which may push you to work faster than you feel comfortable doing. The problem with speed is that it can cause you to make hurtful errors. So, before you rush something because you think that will keep a person from complaining or feeling negatively toward you consider what your end goal is.

Do you need to perform a task perfectly or with caution? Then, give it the time it deserves. Often, rushing leads to wasted time and irritation. Why do that to yourself? Take time to get it right the first time around. You'l be glad you did.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You won't always like what you have to do at work. And, when you are uninspired or lack motivation, it does not make you happy. But, some people say putting what you dislike most at the front of your agenda is the best way to handle those things.

Consider that as an option. Then, you can have the things you do enjoy doing to look forward to. You can end the day on a high note, instead of a low one. Can you move your schedule around? Accommodate yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Need a confidence boost? Tap into your friendship circle. It's nice to have a good friend who cheers you on. Who has your back no matter what, Virgo?

When you start the day chatting with someone who admires you and things you're better than sliced bread, it gives you a sense of power and confidence. Stay in touch with your motivational tribe. Give each other positive feedback today to boost your confidence.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Is there something you are worrying about? Today you may experience a small sense of doom and gloom after scrolling on social media or watching the news. Balance out negative messages with positive ones. Find a positive quote to memorize or think about throughout the day.

Alleviate anxiety by reclaiming your throughtlife by doing damage control. Listen to classical music. Enjoy funny reels or listen to an empowering podcast when you go for a walk. When you have one of those days that could be better, decide that it will be because you choose to improve it.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

Where there is a will, there is a way, and you, Scorpio are a powerful force of nature who can find your most exceptional traits and use them. Today, you may need to double down on your will power and sense of courage to finish your day strong. Be extra diligent and tenacious.

Give yourself micro goals and set specific time-sensitive goals for the day. Do you have things you specifically want to accomplish by noon? List them. If you need a hard stop before the workday is over, consider making an appointment with yourself for a walk or dinner and commit not to be late.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Do you often say that 'money isn't important'? The truth is that wealth does matter, and wanting some of it doesn't make you greedy; it makes you practical. Today, learn how to become more comfortable with the idea of generating wealth for yourself.

Start listening to financial conversations via leaders who talk about it on social media. Get more educated by reading about what's trending in the news. Don't worry if some of the language is foreign to you now; you'll soon understand it more as you immerse yourself in the financial world.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Manifest your vision of the future, Capricorn. Can you imagine what your dream life could (and would) look like if you had what you wanted come true?

Today, creating a dream board can be the first step toward envisioning your desires for wealth and abundance. Believing in your dreams won't be enough, though. You have to take action to create the life you want.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Change is hard, and sometimes it can be scary. The strange thing about change is that it never seems to end. As soon as you evolve into one person or situation you can outgrow it. Next thing you know, it's time to step up to the plate and grow again.

Today, the challenge you face is the cycle of growth. You may feel like you wish things remained the same, but the future is brighter — much more brilliant than you can imagine.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Say bye-bye to the past, Pisces. The things that you thought would last forever are ready to move into your history. Now, you get a clean slate from the universe to create new memories.

What is the first thing you want to do when your lire starts to take a new directIon? What life journey are you happy to take once the doors of opportunity swing open and ask you to walk in?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.