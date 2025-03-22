Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 23, 2025

On March 23, 2025, joy returns for three zodiac signs after a period of darkness and loss of hope. Today, we can trust the universe to restore the peace and happiness that we felt was lacking in our lives up until now.

Astrologically, the Moon aligns with Saturn to bring us a ray of sunshine, and this light brings with it joy. One of the things we've been going through, especially for the three zodiac signs most affected by this Saturn transit, is the feeling that we're all alone and that no one is listening to us. We feel isolated and in turn, sad.

When the Moon aligns with Saturn, something changes. It's as if the universe is directing us toward an event that will let us know that we are not alone and we have the power. Joy returns, and with it comes confidence and hope.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on March 23, 2025:

1. Aries

It's time to set aside the weight of the world and accept that you're not meant to carry all of that heaviness all by yourself. You might not even be able to carry much more than your own share, so give yourself a break, Aries.

You have a wonderful, golden heart and you do try, but sometimes all the trying gets to you because you can't achieve all the great things you wish to in a day.

When the Moon aligns with Saturn on March 23, 2025, you will give yourself that break and relish the time off, because truly, you deserve to gift yourself with lightness. Let joy return to your life, Aries, don't stand in its way.

2. Scorpio

On March 23, you're looking at an obvious choice: Joy or doubt. While this may seem like a no-brainer, Scorpio, you have chosen doubt so many times that you forgot that there are other options. When the Moon aligns with Saturn, you're able to see that doubt is starting to look a little stale.

So, you make a choice. You decide, very consciously, to go for the joy because it's starting to feel as if you've been depriving yourself of it for reasons not even you know. That is just weird, and you know it.

This is why you will use that Saturn energy to turn things around for yourself. Joy has always been there and yet, you turned your back on it for reasons unknown. Maybe you now feel as though this is something you deserve — and guess what, Scorpio? You do deserve it.

3. Capricorn

Due to a smart decision made very recently, you will find that joy is back in your life. All you had to do to get it back in was choose wisely. This is more than likely related to your romantic life, so only you know what just happened.

When the Moon aligns with Saturn, you'll see that the old rules no longer apply. When it comes to relationships, the idea of growing and changing sounds appealing. Not only that — it's what opens the doors to joy.

And joy sounds like a good idea to you at this point, Capricorn, as you have grown fond of feeling good and resting at ease. You can look forward to more and more joy as the days go by, simply because you decided this is what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.