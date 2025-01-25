The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 26, 2025

The tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get working, zodiac signs. On January 26, 2025, the Moon enters Capricorn, bringing our attention and focus to career, social status, and making progress in life.

Our tarot card for everyone today is the Wheel of Fortune, which encourages hard work to create luck. What advice or area do you need to focus on this Sunday? See your one-card tarot horoscope to find out.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you have an important decision to make when it comes to love? Today, you may feel slightly distracted from a current relationship or a situation that leaves you questioning your options.

Don't divert your focus to outside forces. Instead, turn your attention within. It's in your heart that you'll find what you're looking for. Ask a question, and see how your heart responds.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Did you not get the recognition you thought you deserved? Some people are uncomfortable praising others, and you may be an unfortunate victim of another person's shortcomings.

A thank you may or may not come to you for all your efforts. However, you can always reward yourself for hard work and doing a great job.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

It's time to move forward, Gemini. The future is just as bright as the past, and it can be better in many ways. You can take childhood lessons with you and use them for great gains.

What did you discover about yourself over the years that you didn't recognize before? How might time have changed your perspective and helped you to become mature?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Has a project or circumstance pushed you to the point of no return? You may not see this experience as a blessing, but there's freedom in letting go of what you can't control.

You are no longer restricted by a need to please others. Instead, you can focus on what makes you happiest; the ideal thing in life is to align your choices with your authentic self.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Wisdom is all around you, Leo. You may not hear it clearly when busy with work, friendships or intimate partnerships. This tarot card is a sign to get quiet and reserve space for reflection and meditation.

Listen to your heart and make silence a priority. Etch out a part of the day where you do nothing but wait patiently for your ears to capture what your inner voice is trying to tell you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Do you question what the future holds for you? You get to define what your future will bring. You may not know where to start. The world is a big place to navigate.

However, you can research and write a list of your deepest desires. You can chase your dreams instead of living on the sidelines or playing safe. Risks can be good if you handle them in the right way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Are you too busy to have fun lately? It's great to be productive, work hard and hustle; however, it's just as important to enjoy life, have fun and do something that makes you happy.

Today, plan the upcoming month. Add things that you want to do that are extra special to you. What events are offered in your community? What types of local travel can you do to increase your social involvement?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you have a dream that's too big to do alone? You may not want to ask for help, but a collaboration could be in order. Consider looking elsewhere if you feel unsure that your friends or family would be supportive. See what communities are online.

Search for groups where people mastermind their ideas and help each other to grow. They are out there, Scorpio. You may have to look intently before you find one that works for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

How are your leadership skills? Are you striving to self-improve each day?

What about learning from a mentor you trust? Do you have someone in your life who has faith in you and can give you guidance and suggestions?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You're at a profitable and prosperous point where you can help others and do something good for yourself, too.

What investments are low-hanging fruit that you can take advantage ofs? What areas of your life might bring you some profit if you try to put yourself out there?

Consider a side gig or profiting from a craft. Don't be afraid to see what type of hobby could bloom into something more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your heart, Aquarius. It sounds so easy, but applying this advice is often much harder than you may realize.

You may experience bouts of self-doubt and questioning yourself. It takes time and dedication to transition from insecurity to faith.

Be brave as you learn to navigate the darkness of fear and enter the light that comes with passing tests you felt were hard.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Did you miss a little opportunity and wish you could go back in time and recapture it? You may not be able to revisit a prior moment, but you can create new ones.

What actions must you take to revive the same energy or momentum you had before? What helps you to regain traction so you can pick up speed to get where you need to be?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.