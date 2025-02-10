The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 11, 2025

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for February 11, 2025. What does your day look like, according to a tarot card reader? We have a glorious Moon in Leo, which offers vibrant energy.

You may want to do something that improves a physical aspect of your life, like buy a new outfit or get a nice piece of flashy, yet essential costume jewelry. We are ready to do something significant today. What area of life stands out for you, according to today's tarot card reading?

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for Tuesday, February 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

How do you get more cooperation from others? Sometimes, you need to create a compelling and convincing argument to foster a buy-in.

What might your team or friendships need to make the relationship more balanced? What can you do to make adjustments that help move the process along?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

What's halting the energy flow in your life? Check out what things may be presenting themselves as obstacles in the form of duties, busywork and tasks that can be delegated to others.

Consider the use of your time carefully. Don't be afraid to cut back on what doesn't make sense.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

It's the little things that count, Gemini. When was the last time you did something special for yourself?

What might you enjoy that could boost your spirit and give you a sense of lasting joy that's contagious to others?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money is coming. Think positively about your current financial stressors. They won't last for long, and when the income you need, via a raise or some other form of aid, breaks through, you'll see how hard work pays off.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Are you doing too much? You may feel like you must stay busy all the time at work or home to prove your value.

Rethink this position since it can lead to feelings of frustration and sadness. View value in who you are more than what it is you offer to others in the form of work.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Think things over before jumping to a conclusion. You may find

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Are you dating a person who seems to be emotionally unavailable? Or do you know when someone is pulling back when you want to get closer?

Today, finding the telltale signs of distancing in a relationship can be easier. Be willing to understand what's happening, and find the best solution to handle it with care and sensitivity.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

The closer people become, the more they are likely to bump heads with each other and create conflict. However, the closeness can be a great foundation for growth.

Allow yourself to go through the tough conversations and get to the bottom of what's happening. Be willing to share your thoughts, and listen as much as you speak.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What is a white lie to you? Someone may feel it's OK to taint the truth just slightly to avoid hurt feelings.

Say so if you prefer to hear honesty even when it's raw and tough to receive. You can share what you need and open the door to receive it from people you want to confide in.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Healing is a process. You may find that it takes time to fully let go of the past or concerns you have about a situation you don't have much control over.

Don't be hard on yourself if things take longer than anticipated. Rushing the process can only make it take a little longer.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Are you feeling clear and seeing things as they are meant to be? When you reach a moment of awareness, it's a beautiful thing. You can finally choose a path that's right for you.

Live authentically. Don't hide who you are to please others when you have decided you know who you want to be and what you need to do in your personal affairs.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Are you faced with making a difficult decision? You may need to leave a job or a situation that no longer works out for you.

You may find that you have to pivot your life so you can make room for something else you desire. Don't be afraid to make a change that's necessary now so you can have what you want later.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.