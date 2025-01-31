What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 1, According To A Tarot Reader

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday! We have a fresh month and a clean slate for each astrological sign. What will your tarot card reveal for February 1, 2025? The Moon spends a day in Pisces and connects with Neptune, so we are deep in emotional energy. Sometimes, this amount of emotional awareness can strike pain, but we also may find healing.

Neptune and the Moon bring attention to the depths of our intuitive energy, which we need to understand today's tarot card prediction. Let's see what insight we can gain from our tarot horoscope.

The February 1, 2025 tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

How do you approach solving problems? Today, be careful not to overreact or do something without putting in forethought. Evaluate your options.

Be sure to do your due diligence. Think through your options and then make your decisions. You'll be glad you were cautious, but you may regret running with haste if you act impulsively.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

What are your top priorities? Do you have the information in your mind, or is there a way you can reference it and make adjustments?

Consider increasing your proficiency by putting things into order and not relying solely on memory.

There's always an initial learning curve when you use a new system, but you'll adjust and wonder why you waited so long to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

What life chapter is coming to an end? You may feel sad that something in your life has finally reached the finish line.

A project may be completed. A friendship or partnership may have fulfilled its purpose, and now it's time to focus on new ventures.

Things like this happen, and it's a wonderful example of life's seasonal shifts. Celebrate the sweetness of your experiences and look forward to the new ones on the horizon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Do you allow fear to trick you into thinking something has more power than it does? Thinking differently requires a mind shift.

Do you enjoy journaling? Does it help you create voice memos to gather your thoughts and sort through your ideas? Consider how you may process your feelings to let the negative go and embrace the good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Is it ever OK to quit? Yes! If you feel like you are no longer happy or satisfied with a job, relationship, or something unhelpful, start planning a change.

You don't have to make a swift break, but consider your strategy and start taking steps to implement it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

How much time do you dedicate to financial planning? This week, measure how much attention you dedicate to planning, learning, and listening to others who know more about money than you.

If what you focus on grows, then turn your attention toward the activities that will build wealth and

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

What do you do when your project is on hold? Are you a multi-tasker, or do you tend to be hyper-focused? Channel your frustration toward another project, of course.

People tend to put all their energy and focus on one project but don't be one of them. Instead, have several things you can work on simultaneously to avoid burnout and make the most of delays when they happen. M

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

What's one thing you need to do to regain better control over your daily expenses, specifically paying what you owe on time? Create calendar reminders.

Set up a system with autopay or change the date your payment is sent to creditors. Negotiate things where you can and find ways to create more balance and flow in your payment/billing cycles.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

This is a fertile time for you, Sagittarius. If you wish to become pregnant, you may be able to do so or become pregnant with an idea for a dream you will later give birth to.

Consider the symbolism of birthing and creation. Open your heart to the idea of carrying something within yourself intimately to nurture and grow it, then later deliver it to the world as a gift.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Saying sorry about hurt or betrayal may not be enough for you right now, especially if you consider the offense purposeful and intended.

Today's heartbreak may be difficult to let go of and walk away from; however, as you grow stronger, you'll find that what once made you weak will later make you much stronger.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Be the first to take responsibility for your actions. When you sense that you didn't act in a way you ordinarily do, apologize and open the conversation toward healing and change. You may be surprised how everyone follows your example,

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Some people are best loved from a distance. You may find it necessary to create space between you and a friend who isn't acting as healthily as you feel they ought to be.

It may be hard at first to separate yourself from the relationship for a time, but tough love may be the medicine your situation needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.