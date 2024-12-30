The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 31, The Last Day Of 2024

The Moon and Sun connect powerfully in Capricorn on December 31, 2024. The day's tarot horoscopes urge us to focus on our lasting legacy and how we want to show up in the world.

It's the last day of the year, and Capricorn season initiates hard work ethic, which may mean removing barriers to productivity and progress. Time becomes much more important, so focus on purposeful activities that create lasting memories.

View your daily choices as small building blocks to your future. Being time-oriented could mean letting go of things that waste your energy. You may need to make room for different friendships, business partnerships, or associates.

What guidance might our daily tarot horoscope bring to us on Tuesday? Read on to find out by using your zodiac sign.

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on December 31, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

Life is good, Aries. You have a new day unfolding ahead of you with lots of options to choose from. One may include taking a new journey, which will require a different way of thinking about life or your future.

Will you stay where things are familiar or allow yourself to adjust to changes — even if they are initially uncomfortable? Things that stay the same can become stagnant or outdated. Are you willing to exit your comfort zone? Yes, you are!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

What are you focused on? Your attention may be diverted from your relationship to one you think you want or need. The grass is rarely greener on the other side, Taurus.

Will a new distraction make you happier than you feel right now? Decide if you will make a break to find out. Straddling both sides of the fence may not be sustainable too much longer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you looking for a new adventure? The door of opportunity calls out to you. People who love you may ask you to avoid doing what you have always wanted to do out of protectiveness or fear.

But this moment may be irresistible to you — you'll pursue it at any cost. Take advice with a grain of salt, but listen if there's a nugget of wisdom that will help you avoid blindspots later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

Have you considered how talented you are? Even a minor skill is an asset in some way. You may not see how magnificent all your personality traits are in the world, but today, it's a bright idea to list them.

Knowing what you bring to the table at work, in friendships or in love relationships is a good practice. It's wise to know what makes you unique and how you add value. Consider this confidence building activity today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

Do you need to take a mental health break before the new year starts? The universe may be calling you to unplug for a moment so you can think about the future you want to create when 2025 begins.

What do you need to do to connect with your higher power? Do you prefer to journal, sit quietly and ponder your future or pray? Give yourself an hour or more. Invite thoughtful purpose into your day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

A lot can happen in a day, Virgo. Pleasant and not-so-happy memories may become the springboard to your personal growth. Do you see an area of your life where you need to work on self-esteem or confidence?

It's good to spot areas of high potential and personal growth. Where in your life do you need to laser in and do some personal work for the greatest results?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are a natural nurturer and someone who demonstrates kindness and care toward others without thinking twice. Today, direct your loving and nurturing energy toward yourself.

Consider self-care with a gentle pampering session, even if you only do it at home. In what ways can you practice the art of self-love? Do you have anything you've wanted to do for a while but haven't?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

When loss happens, it can feel as though your entire world is crumbling. You may not see any bright light at the end of the tunnel because of a lost friendship, opportunity or a lover.

Life sometimes takes a turn that you didn't expect, but there's always a purpose to the grander plan. If you're going through a financially tough time, you may discover a resource you wouldn't have found otherwise. A lost partner can introduce you to a new love one day. A job change can take your career down a better path, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Money is helpful, and it's almost always better when you have more than you need than less. However, the day comes with a warning: don't value material pleasures over other experiences.

When you focus solely on obtaining money, you can miss the overall human experience. Be human, and remember to remain humble and kind in your pursuit of wealth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Do you need to let someone or a situation go? Releasing is a big decision, and it's not something you may take lightly. When signs of disharmony creep into your interactions, your heart may nudge you to disconnect and protect yourself more.

Today may be the day when you choose self-happiness and surrender to goodbye. It won't be easy, but the feeling of relief that follows will tell you if you made the right choice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Finances and money management may be a little tricky to navigate on your own. Do you need guidance to plan for your financial future?

Asking someone who has more knowledge in retirement or debt solutions can be a wise choice. Consider contacting an expert who can guide you in the right direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death

You can prepare for something long before it happens, even if you're unsure what changes are coming. Training your mind to be adaptable and open to transitions isn't a one-off thing; it's a life-long way of viewing the world.

Surrender to circumstances as they unfold. View closure in one area of your existence and an invitation to embrace another.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.