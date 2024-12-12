What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 13, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for December 13, 2024 shows it's time for us to be curious about our life, talents, and hobbies.

The Moon will leave Taurus to enter Gemini, igniting a desire to pursue hobbies and spend time with others. It's hard to be an introvert when the Moon is in Gemini, so don't be surprised if you're on the hunt for new social opportunities that are fun and playful. Let's see what this change in energy means for your daily tarot card reading on Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The tarot horoscope on December 13, 2024 for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Are you reminiscing about someone or something you had in the past? The past is a wonderful place to visit mentally and sometimes physically. Driving to your childhood neighborhood or looking over old albums is a sweet walk down memory lane.

The past is a glimpse of how far you've come. Today, live knowing that you're creating memories now to enjoy in the future, too!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Pay attention to the little things in life that make you feel good, whole and comfortable in your own skin. Your intuition needs a secure and safe foundation to land on.

If you're feeling a little unlike your usual cheerful self, don't ignore those signals. Your mind, body and spiritual connection matter, and it's up to you to make them a top priority today.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Difficult emotions are as much a part of life as the positive ones. You experience joy and happiness with greater gratitude after being on a down note. Don't you want the full human experience? Of course you do; you're a curious Gemini.

Today, when something takes you down a path you didn't plan for, see what the universe is trying to show you so you can use it to fully appreciate each aspect of life.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're making great strides and confidently win at nearly everything you do today. Your mindset impacts your approach to your day. What do you have scheduled?

Anticipate the best outcomes, Cancer, because positive vibes are ahead. Be intentional with your actions. Move along toward your goals strategically, knowing that you can reach each one.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups

Take a deep breath and ground yourself emotionally, mentally, and physically. Today, you may find it much easier to take a more distant approach to your projects, relationships and other areas of your life that feel intense. How creative are you?

Do you enjoy using your imagination to solve complex problems and do things differently? Tap into your inner genius and try something artful or creative to see how it works. You may find that a little step outside the norm helps improve a situation and keeps your feelings in check.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Who needs drama in their life? Not you, but you may observe something unusual happening in the life of another. Today, avoid situations involving sudden gossip or banter that feels tense or extraordinary. Sometimes, it's best to keep an unrequested opinion to yourself. Heat rises quickly when problems start but dies down just as fast. It's better not to add fuel to a situation that can solve itself or be handled by people directly involved.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Do you consider yourself to be a workaholic? You may be inclined to work longer hours or stay beyond your deadline. Is it necessary or are you using work to avoid something else? Ask yourself what your intention is when it comes to your busy life.

What is your big aim? Do you need to answer every call or email right away? What would happen if you set the phone down for the night and enjoyed uninterrupted quality time?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love can be such a beautiful experience, and today, you have a sweet opportunity to make your romantic life shine. Do you have someone special you'd like to do a nice thing for? Plan it out. Make a memory that you can talk about for years to come! Be sentimental, Scorpio, and reveal how thoughtful you truly can be.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Never give up is your mantra for the day. When life feels tough, you won't quit easily. Instead, you may double down on your effort to prove your super-determinedness. You're a force to be reckoned with, and today, you enjoy challenges with grit and grace.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

What do you want? Do you know? The universe may help you figure things out with a full spread of choices. You have options, and when you have too many options to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is right. Don't avoid making a decision sooner than later, Capricorn. Act when the timing is right.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you, Aquarius. You created the momentum that built a good fortune and now reap your rewards. Your hard work pays off for you. When it seems like nothing is happening, no matter how much effort you put in, it's always wise to be patient when things change. Your patient nature is what helped you make it this far. As tempting as it can be to consider an accomplishment minor, acknowledge your work for what it is: amazing.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Are you experiencing some unwanted delays or roadblocks to a dream? When the universe presents u-turns, detours and hard stops, ask why. You may need to reevaluate what you're doing now. Course correct. See if you're headed in the right direction. Are you where you need to be? Do you know if this is the path you ought to follow?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.