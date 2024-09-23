What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 24, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's September 24, 2024, tarot card reading is here with a word of wisdom you can use today. Today's tarot card picks are optimistic. We are in our emotions. Be positive when viewing your options and circumstances. Success will follow you throughout the day. With the Sun in Libra, we see the world through rose-colored glasses and experience it best in our relationships. Life feels good on many levels, even when circumstances tell us otherwise.

Our overarching message is to believe we are where we need to be. Stay hopeful if you're feeling a bit perplexed about your life right now. Today, you may a message that will guide you in the right direction. Let's see where our daily tarot card reading leads us this Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

What do you need to feel happy? Today, try to find pleasure in the little things that you have control over. It's easy to allow situations and stressors to take over your emotions.

This tarot card, The Sun, is an open invitation to enjoy life on your own terms. You may not reach perfection, but perhaps you can find inner peace and tranquility through acceptance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A great big celestial hug is wrapping around you today via the Ace of Cups. This tarot card is giving you a signal that love is flowing around you.

Connect with the people you know who care for you as you are. Stay in touch with family, friends, and coworkers that remind you how good the world is. You have an enriched life, Taurus. Enjoy it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You are so strong, Gemini. On days when your energy feels limited, bask in the knowledge that you have conquered challenges in the past, and you will do so again. Stay optimistic about your abilities.

When it seems like the cards are stacked against you, remember you are an Ace, and your ability to navigate life's storms is your Royal Flush.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Take in a deep, healing breath and look up. This is not a time to let your heart fall into despair, instead give yourself the gift of inspiration when and where you can.

Look up inspirational quotes or listen to music you enjoy singing to. Think of happy times in the past, and see how today is a stepping stone toward great things. You're on your way up, Cancer, and life is good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It's a beautiful day for making memories, so charge your smartphone and get ready to snap lots of photos to share on social media or turn into a screensaver for your computer and phone.

The Two of Cups is a beautiful omen for positive bonding time with someone you love. Cherish the time you have. Try not to let this day go by without doing one thing that's special and sweet. Live an uncommon life, even if it's doing one small thing in a new way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Bye-bye bad days, and say hello to a new chapter of your life that's a blank page waiting for you to write the next book. This tarot card reveals a closing of a door, perhaps long overdue. You've been through many hard times this year, but this day brings a good turn of events. You will find closure, and you are ready for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Do you need some self-care and quality time with yourself or someone you love? You deserve some me-time with peace, quiet and serenity. What do you do to unwind?

Enjoy a luxurious bubble bath or take a dip in a heated pool at your gym. Walk your dog during the sunset or go for a nice stroll with your friend at the mall and window shop. Today, make the ending better than the start. Envision what that looks like for you, and enjoy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are ready to take on any challenge you face and with the Chariot tarot as your card for the day, you are being told never to quit or give up.

Reaching your goals may feel exhausting at times. It can take a lot out of you to keep moving forward. Know that you may wish to quit but don't. Sticking it out during tough times will strengthen you. You'll feel a strong sense of accomplishment when this week is over.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you follow your heart or listen to your mind? You may wonder which way to go today. You may see a relationship or project as an impossible task, but your heart may feel like it's worthy to pursue because of 'what-if?'

This card is saying to let your heart rule your choices. You may not understand what or why you ought not to look away, but the result will make things much clearer for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Pat yourself on the back. The World tarot card is giving you a sign that something you started will come full circle. If you apply for a job, you'll hear back and know whether you are interviewing.

If you have a love interest, the truth of your potential relationship will become plain to see. You may not get everything you want as you desire, but you will have a sense of closure and knowing that gives peace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

What do you want to manifest, Aquarius? Today, you have an exponential power of attraction that you can tap into. If you need to attract money, an opportunity, love or something your heart desires, ask for it. Meditate on your desire and see how the universe answers you in more ways than you could imagine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is hard to find, but it feels amazing when you finally meet someone you like and love. Today, you may be making an important decision about your love life. If you've been dating several people and want to choose just one, this will come naturally to you.

If you have some obstacles to spending time with a partner or are already in a committed relationship, talk about how to work your schedules out to make things more doable for you both.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.