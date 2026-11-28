On November 29, 2026, the Moon is in Leo, and the Sun is in Sagittarius. This Sunday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Four of Swords, which represents rest and mental clarity.

We are eager and full of energy as both the Sun and Moon are in fire signs. Sunday is a great day to pull back, though, as you could easily burn out by doing more than you should. You don't have to push yourself to physical exhaustion, even if you're tempted. Today, moderation becomes the key to feeling like you used your time wisely.

Daily tarot card reading for your zodiac sign on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Pentacles, reversed

It's time for you to give certain areas of your life and much more attention than you typically do. On Sunday, the Two of Pentacles reversed reminds you that balance isn't always about giving everything equal time.

It can be focusing on what needs you at that moment. Your needs will change every day and certain responsibilities might be best. Put on hold while you prioritize others.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon

Try not to become too narrow-minded or focused when you're tired. The Moon tarot card can symbolize mental exhaustion. You may feel a bit uncertain during this time.

On Sunday, ask yourself whether or not the way you feel is affecting how things in your life are working. You may be reading too much into words and actions because you feel overwhelmed. Give yourself a chance to rest before making any assumptions today.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Cups

Not every experience will leave you with something in your hand. It may create a memory. On Sunday, the Eight of Cups encourages you to take what you can and walk away when things are no longer working for you.

You don't necessarily have to like the situation to feel like you've outgrown it. You may have just had enough, and you've learned all you can from a person or job. It could be best for you to put your attention elsewhere.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

On Sunday, you may feel like you need to postpone an important conversation until you're ready to address it.

The Queen of Swords reminds you to be selective about what you do today, especially when it involves communication. You need to have good judgment when talking with others. If something requires more energy than you have to give, it may be wiser to table it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands, reversed

You may be harder on yourself than you need to be on Sunday. The Five of Wands, reversed, reminds you to enjoy life and to go at your own pace.

It's OK to take a break at times. You don't always have to do more than you did yesterday. You can let things wait until another time when you have more energy.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

A certain situation may not need your involvement to improve. On Sunday, it's good to be patient. The Seven of Pentacles encourages waiting.

If you are tempted to check on something too often, it could create a sense of anxiety or a feeling that something isn't changing. But you have to allow things time to develop. You put in the effort, and now it's time to sit back and watch.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: The Empress

Focus on what makes you feel good, Libra. On Sunday, the Empress encourages you to invest in yourself. Look at what helps you to feel good about your life.

You may enjoy slowing down or doing a more involved, physical activity. Give yourself permission to enjoy the pleasant things in life. It doesn't have to look a certain way, but it should make sense to you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords, reversed

Things that you have been worried about are no longer as big of a concern. On Sunday, the Knight of Swords reversed suggests that a worry is starting to feel less significant.

You don't have to replace one problem with another. At first, when things are resolved, life can seem slightly boring. It's just a lot of stuff to get used to the quiet, since it is definitely a healthier option.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups

Let yourself have dreams, Sagittarius. They don't have to be major or expensive for them to be meaningful.

The Page of Cups on Sunday invites you to feature your imagination. Do things that are creatively refreshing for you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Cups

You can't have too much of a good thing, Capricorn. The Four of Cups encourages you to manage your energy.

Starting to find balance in your day-to-day activities. You don't want to become so mentally stimulated that you no longer enjoy something you used to. A little break can do you good and help you appreciate what you're doing.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man

You don't have to always know the right answer. The Hanged Man tarot card is about waiting and being indecisive.

You may feel like you have to say yes when you're not sure if that's what you truly want. On Sunday, give yourself permission to not now.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Pentacles

Review your schedule and make adjustments as needed. On Sunday, the King of Pentacles reminds you to use your resources wisely, including your energy.

You might be tempted to do a lot more than necessary. Save some of your energy for things you can do later in the week. Today, gain control over your time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.