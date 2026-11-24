For months, it's felt like everything that could go wrong has. But life is finally taking a turn for the better. That's because Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node met up in Leo last week, completely changing the game.

This super rare alignment only happens roughly once every 100 years. The last time was in 1904! Needless to say, this is big. It's a turning point unlike anything we'll ever experience again. So, get ready. The choices you make now will affect your life for years to come, whether you realize it or not.

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1. Taurus

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When Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node met in Leo, your home life was called into question. It seems like you're ready for a change, but what shape will it take? According to an astrologer named Eleanor, "You might be considering a move, dealing with changes within your household, or realizing that you've been putting your family's needs before your own way too long."

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The first few months of 2027 are gonna be big for you, Taurus. Expect to make some major decisions. Maybe you already have, but there are more to come. These are less material and more about you standing your ground. "You could reach a point where you no longer feel comfortable sacrificing your independence, nor peace, to keep [your family] happy," the astrologer added. And you shouldn't have to. It's time to put yourself first.

2. Leo

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This time is all about you, Leo. Just how you like it. Kidding! Mostly. Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node formed a conjunction in your sign, putting the focus on your identity. "I wouldn't be surprised if you're already feeling increasingly impatient with the person you've become or the circumstances you've been tolerating," Eleanor said. That means changes are in order. You've outgrown parts of your life, and it's time to act like it.

Now, will it happen overnight? Of course, not. But that doesn't mean the ball isn't rolling. Your transformation is in progress, and you need to be patient. It takes time to level up. "You're realizing that reinventing yourself requires more than making one dramatic decision," the astrologer added. But soon enough, you'll look in the mirror and realize you're not the same person you once were. And that's a good thing!

3. Scorpio

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Congratulations, Scorpio! You've put in the work, and it's finally starting to pay off. I'm mostly talking about your career. For a while, it seemed like no matter how much effort you put in, you had nothing to show for it. But that's changing now. "You'll be dealing with more attention, responsibilities, authority, or pressure than you're used to," Eleanor said. Don't worry. You're ready for it all.

I'll be honest. It might test your patience. These career opportunities also come with more responsibility. You might feel like the expectations are unreasonable or even rethink what success looks like to you. But don't give up now. What you want is right over the horizon. If you need to change jobs or start in a new field, then so be it. Either way, you will achieve greatness.

4. Aquarius

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How's your love life been, Aquarius? Well, for the next six months, it's gonna see some major changes. If you're single, you're finally regaining your autonomy outside of a relationship. "If you're already in a partnership, things could escalate pretty quickly," Eleanor said. That could mean greater commitment or worse disagreements. Big difference, I know.

"The way you see your partner and your relationship patterns are changing immensely," the astrologer continued. You're seeing things you didn't before. But more than that, you're ready to act on them. You might be planning to take a relationship to the next level, or even get married. But this could also go the other way. You might realize you deserve better and call it quits. Either way, buckle up. Some serious decisions are in order.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.