Today's tarot card reading for November 27, 2026, starts off with the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Cancer. The collective tarot card for every zodiac sign is the Six of Cups.

The Six of Cups represents nostalgia as you look back fondly on childhood moments. This card perfectly represents the balance between a sentimental Moon and a reflective Sun. You might find yourself thinking about the things you once loved when you were younger. There's no reason you can't enjoy them now. You might even use those tender memories to create new ones. Let's explore what this means for your tarot card reading on Friday.

Tarot card reading for Friday, November 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Fool

It's time to return to your confidence, Aries. Remember when you were younger and you didn't worry about being good at something before you tried it?

On Friday, the Fool tarot card encourages you to be bold as you approach new experiences. Have an I can do it attitude. You can enjoy trying things without needing it to be perfect.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles

Your home comforts are what you are looking for on November 27.

You want your house to feel like home. Taurus, the Queen of Pentacles encourages you to re-create some of the simple pleasures you enjoyed when growing up. Find the smallest things that don't cost much but give you the most joy.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Your tarot card for today, Gemini, is the Page of Swords. It encourages you to be curious about the past and also what your future could be like. Today's the perfect time to let your curiosity enter the conversation you have with others.

Ask grandparents about what their childhood was like. Pay attention to the personality traits everyone in your family shares. See how you differ from others, and be open to exploring more about your family history.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles

You might have something tucked away in a chore that you haven't looked at in a long time, Cancer. On Friday, the Four of Pentacles invites you to revisit your most sentimental belongings.

Reminisce over an old letter. Or wear a hand-me-down piece of jewelry. Find places in your life for the things you appreciate instead of keeping them tucked away for another day.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Enjoy yourself, Leo. On Friday, the Sun encourages you to enjoy life to the fullest. Watch a comedy that makes you laugh.

Play a silly game with your family or have a long talk with a good friend whom you haven't seen for a long time. You spend so much of your time being responsible; this weekend would be a great time to loosen up a little bit.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant

You can be a real stickler for tradition. In fact, Virgo, you're the type of person who doesn't like to change things unless necessary.

You may even embrace certain traditions out of habit. Sometimes you don't necessarily understand your family traditions until you get older. On November 27, the Hierophant, the lessons you were taught in life finally start to feel real. You finally get why certain things are the way they are. And you also understand what can change because the circumstances are no longer the same.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

Everybody needs one person in their life who brings special meaning. Think of someone you could talk to for hours. On Friday, focus on friendships where conversations come naturally.

Today may prompt you to reach out to someone you lost touch with. Life gets busy, and everyone understands that. You don't necessarily need a reason to call other than wanting to reconnect and pick up where you left off.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Swords

You don't have to go back to where you grew up to revisit your old stomping grounds. An old photo album can take you back in time.

On November 27, the Six of Swords encourages you to revisit memory lane. You may remember wishes you made back then that have come true. It's nice to remember how far you've gone.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Wands

Your tarot card for November 27 is the Page of Wands, which encourages you to reflect on your career choices. You might decide it's time for you to go back and learn a new skill.

Maybe you want to pick a different profession and feel like you have too much going on to do that. But you never know without trying. Today opens the door to exploration.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Wands, reversed

On November 27, the Ten of Wands reversed encourages you to take a day off and enjoy yourself.

Leave a few household chores for tomorrow. You don't necessarily have to do them today, but make time for a mini vacation where you don't have to go anywhere and you have no obligations to anyone.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess

Never quite lose the curiosity of your inner child. On November 27, the High Priestess tarot card reminds you to tap into your intuitive nature.

There are things that your younger self may have understood about people that you brushed off. Now that you're older, you realize those inclinations were right, and you should listen more closely to your inner voice when it speaks to you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Cups

There are so many joys that come with friendship that you may have forgotten as life got in the way and you got busy.

On Friday, the Three of Cups encourages you to reconnect with old friends and perhaps schedule a casual get-together. You can always invite a friend out for coffee or make plans to join a social activity that gives you an opportunity to mingle.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.