One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On December 18, 2024
Insight from the tarot that each astrological sign can use on Wednesday.
What will your tarot card reading reveal for your zodiac sign on December 18, 2024? Wednesday is not necessarily an easy day for a few zodiac signs. The collective card for the day is The Emperor tarot card, which implies fighting for what you believe in. We also see some tense energy in the universe with a few challenging astrological transits.
Mars joins the Moon at the top of the morning while harmonizing with Mercury. We might say something angrily, so it's best to think before chatting when angry. We can overcome anything we face today and make the most of it. What does your tarot card reading have to say about Wednesday? Read on to find out.
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 18, 2024:
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Aries tarot card: Knight of Cups
The problems you face on Wednesday will bring out your peacemaker and mediator qualities, Aries. You may encounter conflicts with people that require you to be diplomatic or develop creative solutions.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Taurus tarot card: Strength
Do you know how strong you truly are? How will you understand your resilience without a few tests from life?
Today, embrace challenges since they help you to discover your potential. Whenever something makes you work harder than usual, ask yourself: what is the universe trying to teach me?
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Gemini tarot card: Queen of Swords
Gemini, judgments are best made when not solely based on logic. You find the discernment to make everyday judgments by taking things as you see them.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancer tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed
How is your focus holding up today, Cancer? With the holidays and end-of-year activities now here, several things may be trying to grab your attention and leave you feeling dispersed and unfocused.
This is a good time to consider any distractions and assess your priorities.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Leo tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed
Leo, you are learning that singular moments aren't definitive. Rather, it is what you do with them that matters.
Instead of holding yourself hostage to past mistakes or disappointments, you are moving towards a lifestyle of self-compassion and forgiveness, to move freely and make mistakes as needed.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Virgo tarot card: The Lovers
You are learning in matters of love, Virgo. You and your partner may not always get it right, but you gain wisdom through the ups and downs. Understanding what does or doesn't work leads you to build perfect harmony in your relationships.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Libra tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed
Stability is important to you, Libra, and it's good that you know how to be flexible during uncertain times.
What area of your life needs more of your attention? Can you delegate tasks you dislike to someone who enjoys them? Why feel stuck when you can find a solution that helps you and others experience more connectedness and purpose?
Address any feelings of lack with a plan to take action.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Scorpio tarot card: The Empress, reversed
Scorpio, this card brings out the side of you that loves to shower blessings and love on those around you. However, it advises discretion to ensure you're not exerting all your energy on others and leading none for yourself.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Sagittarius tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed
Journeys are not linear, Sagittarius; you will win some, and you will lose some. You may be experiencing a setback or thought you would be recognized differently by now. However, don't lose hope. It does not mean you aren't making progress, it may just not be happening as you anticipated.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Capricorn tarot card: The Emperor, reversed
Choose your battles wisely. Not every single problem needs to be addressed immediately.
Follow the line of questioning that helps leaders decide what needs their attention. Ask yourself, "Will this matter in six months, a year, five years?" If not, set it aside and let fate figure it out.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Aquarius tarot card: Queen of Cups
You are considered an intellectual zodiac sign, and even though you often hide how you feel, it's positive to express your emotions aloud.
You may be feeling particularly in touch with your current needs and wants, Aquarius. Dive deeper into reflection since the path to empathy and change often follows the healing of oneself.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Pisces tarot card: King of Swords, reversed
How do you handle political injustices? Today, you can take a proactive stance and write letters to your political leaders to express your feelings.
If you have ever considered volunteering for an organization representing your values, consider signing up and getting involved. You can be a change-maker instead of standing on the sidelines wishing someone else would step up and do something.
