One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On December 18, 2024

What will your tarot card reading reveal for your zodiac sign on December 18, 2024? Wednesday is not necessarily an easy day for a few zodiac signs. The collective card for the day is The Emperor tarot card, which implies fighting for what you believe in. We also see some tense energy in the universe with a few challenging astrological transits.

Mars joins the Moon at the top of the morning while harmonizing with Mercury. We might say something angrily, so it's best to think before chatting when angry. We can overcome anything we face today and make the most of it. What does your tarot card reading have to say about Wednesday? Read on to find out.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 18, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Aries tarot card: Knight of Cups

The problems you face on Wednesday will bring out your peacemaker and mediator qualities, Aries. You may encounter conflicts with people that require you to be diplomatic or develop creative solutions.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Taurus tarot card: Strength

Do you know how strong you truly are? How will you understand your resilience without a few tests from life?

Today, embrace challenges since they help you to discover your potential. Whenever something makes you work harder than usual, ask yourself: what is the universe trying to teach me?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Gemini tarot card: Queen of Swords

Gemini, judgments are best made when not solely based on logic. You find the discernment to make everyday judgments by taking things as you see them.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Cancer tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

How is your focus holding up today, Cancer? With the holidays and end-of-year activities now here, several things may be trying to grab your attention and leave you feeling dispersed and unfocused.

This is a good time to consider any distractions and assess your priorities.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Leo tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are learning that singular moments aren't definitive. Rather, it is what you do with them that matters.

Instead of holding yourself hostage to past mistakes or disappointments, you are moving towards a lifestyle of self-compassion and forgiveness, to move freely and make mistakes as needed.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Virgo tarot card: The Lovers

You are learning in matters of love, Virgo. You and your partner may not always get it right, but you gain wisdom through the ups and downs. Understanding what does or doesn't work leads you to build perfect harmony in your relationships.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Libra tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Stability is important to you, Libra, and it's good that you know how to be flexible during uncertain times.

What area of your life needs more of your attention? Can you delegate tasks you dislike to someone who enjoys them? Why feel stuck when you can find a solution that helps you and others experience more connectedness and purpose?

Address any feelings of lack with a plan to take action.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Scorpio tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Scorpio, this card brings out the side of you that loves to shower blessings and love on those around you. However, it advises discretion to ensure you're not exerting all your energy on others and leading none for yourself.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Journeys are not linear, Sagittarius; you will win some, and you will lose some. You may be experiencing a setback or thought you would be recognized differently by now. However, don't lose hope. It does not mean you aren't making progress, it may just not be happening as you anticipated.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Capricorn tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Choose your battles wisely. Not every single problem needs to be addressed immediately.

Follow the line of questioning that helps leaders decide what needs their attention. Ask yourself, "Will this matter in six months, a year, five years?" If not, set it aside and let fate figure it out.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Aquarius tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are considered an intellectual zodiac sign, and even though you often hide how you feel, it's positive to express your emotions aloud.

You may be feeling particularly in touch with your current needs and wants, Aquarius. Dive deeper into reflection since the path to empathy and change often follows the healing of oneself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Pisces tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

How do you handle political injustices? Today, you can take a proactive stance and write letters to your political leaders to express your feelings.

If you have ever considered volunteering for an organization representing your values, consider signing up and getting involved. You can be a change-maker instead of standing on the sidelines wishing someone else would step up and do something.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.