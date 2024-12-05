What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 6, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Turn inward to find the courage you need to reach your goals.

Written on Dec 05, 2024

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 6, Per A Tarot Card Reader Fikri Hidayatullah | Canva Pro
What do you need to know about December 6, 2024, according to a tarot card reader? Starting Friday, Mars retrograde begins bringing fire to our one-card reading. Mars is associated with fire, Aries and the Emperor tarot card. This means we may feel like we have to be strong, take action, fight for what's right and defend ourselves when we feel we've been wronged.

Will this be a great day to work ahead and get things done or are you advised to slow down and think before you do? Let's consult the tarot to find out.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on December 6, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Push sadness aside, Aries. It's time to focus on what you need to be happy. The power to change your current situation is in your hands. What you desire is as easy as making new moves and pursuing a dream with determination and grit. You've got this, little Ram!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

What's blocking progress? Today, focus on removing obstacles and getting things moving. You may have to stop and solve a problem before you can accelerate. Don't give up if you find it difficult to complete a project or get in touch with someone important. Today may be a challenge, but you are stronger!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't have to become a doormat for someone to be a good friend or to show your support. Today, avoid putting your life on the backburner for another person's needs or wants. Try to find the sweet spot; compromise can be the gateway to happiness for everyone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups

Lucky you, Cancer. You have a special person who wants to help you in a big way. The King represents a friend or person in power with influence. Who tells you that you have untapped potential? Find out what they mean to get the needed direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

What do you dislike about your life right now? Do you want to see that area change? Be honest with yourself, Leo. Are your actions and words aligned? 

If not, you might be self-sabotaging yourself when you are so close to things changing. Are you honest with yourself right now? Check your belief systems and see how they match your wants and desires.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

How can you spot an unhealthy person? See what they say when you're together and how their words make you feel. Do you feel motivated and empowered at the end of a conversation? 

Do you feel uplifted and seen when conversing with each other? Protect your emotional space by setting safeguards and clear boundaries.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You don't have bad luck, Libra. Is the universe presenting an opportunity your way? Problems are blessings in disguise. Are you having a diamond in the rough experience? Remember that pressure often is the polish that makes your beauty shine from the inside out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Do you pay attention to patterns? The future may not be too difficult to predict, Scorpio. Where might you connect the dots in your love life or career? What you need to know may be right before your eyes if you take time to really look.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

2024 was a year of growth, and you had to adjust to many changes; some you didn't want and others you embraced. This tarot card invites you to meet anxiety about areas in life that bring you self-doubt and reluctance. When you confront your fears it will help you see your next steps clearly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Kick back and relax, Capricorn. You are ready to take a break from the haste in the world. You might find that this is a wonderful season of restoration and relaxation. Schedule some time with yourself to feed your spirit and soul. Nurture your inner being, and don't be afraid to do less when habit tells you to do more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit

Are you a person of prayer? The Hermit tarot card is an invitation to look inward and to listen to your still, small voice. The universe wants to speak to you, but silence is necessary. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You are ready to put the past behind you. When you feel the world's weight come off your shoulders, you will feel a surge of happiness that uplifts your spirit. Sing, dance, write, or create art. Find the outlet that feeds your spirit and nourishes your optimism.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

