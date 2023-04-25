Starseed Meaning In Astrology & How To Find Markings In Your Birth Chart

If you have ever felt out of place here on Earth, or wondered why you feel a longing for a time or place that you cannot remember but feel in your soul, you are most likely a starseed.

A starseed is a soul who has lived many lifetimes on other planets and star systems before settling here on Earth. They may or may not remember where they come from, but they have this intense inner knowing that they have a purpose to fulfill on Earth.

Most of the time, that purpose is to elevate the vibration of this planet out of greed, manipulation, and power plays to a place of universal love, understanding, and abundance for all. But sometimes starseeds disguise themselves in conventional professions that are seething with corruption to bring the planet back into alignment and help humankind evolve into a higher consciousness.

Arcturians, Pleiadians, Andromedans, and Lyrans are some of the most famous starseeds here on Earth. But there are many others as well.

How to find your starseed birthmarks in the natal chart

To find out if you are a starseed, you need to first look at your astrological birth chart using an online birth chart calculator with your time and place of birth. And then check the table collating the degrees, signs, and house placements for each planet and point.

Here are some of the most common starseed markings found in the natal chart:

Please keep in mind this is not an exhaustive list. You may still be a starseed even if you do not have these birth chart markings. Also, starseeds tend to have repeating numbers in their natal chart. For example, Sun in 5°33′ in a house, or Ascendant in 4°22′ of a zodiac sign. Some starseeds also have multiple retrograde planets in their birth chart and some have rare astrology formations like a grand trine or a mystic rectangle.

Starseed birthmark meanings

There are certain markings in natal charts that reveal you may be a specific type of starseed. Here's a list of the commonly known ones.

1. Pleiadian starseeds

Planets at 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 or 29 degrees are an indicator of Pleiadian starseeds. Especially if they are in Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Pleiadians also have strong Pisces and 12th house placements in their birth chart.

2. Vega starseeds

Vega starseeds have a lot of Virgo placements in their birth chart.

3. Andromedan starseeds

These starseeds have strong Libra influence in their natal chart.

4. Lyran starseeds

These starseeds have strong Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn placements in their birth chart. They also tend to have a lot of Gemini and Virgo placements.

5. Orion starseeds

Strong Saturn or Capricorn placements are markings of Orion starseeds. They also have planets and points in the 0-10° orb.

6. Sirian starseeds

These starseeds have a lot of Taurus placements.

7. Arcturian starseeds

Strong Uranus and Aquarius placements are markings of Arcturian starseeds.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.