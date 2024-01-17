9 Signs You Had A Difficult Childhood, According To Astrology

Certain astrological placements in the natal chart can indicate an individual who had a difficult or rough childhood.

In astrology, the Moon rules the mother and the early home life. The Sun, and sometimes Saturn, indicate the father and the fourth/tenth house axis, which represents home and parents. Typically, the 10th house rules the father and the fourth house the mother, but at times, one parent can show up in the chart as having played both roles in one-parent homes.

Let’s take a look at some of the most common placements indicative of a difficult childhood.

1. The Moon conjunct, square, or opposing Mars, Saturn, Neptune or Pluto

Since the Moon rules the mother and early life, when it aspects any of the above planets outside of a trine or sextile, difficulties typically occur in early life.

Moon/Pluto aspects can indicate a parent (usually the mother) who was overly controlling, suffered from compulsions or addictions or, in some cases, experienced an early death. The mother could have been emotionally, spiritually or mentally out of touch and unavailable in some way. She may have been harmful to the child or completely negligent. It will be important for this person to be able to find their own peace, balance and harmony in life as an adult.

Moon-Mars aspects can represent an early life in a household where there was little peace or domestic harmony. The mother may have seemed agitated a great deal of the time or, in extreme cases, the mother or some other family member may have been abusive.

Moon-Saturn aspects can indicate a childhood that was cold, harsh or financially difficult. Alternatively, this transit can mean the individual was expected to put some type of duty or responsibility before everything else. While this aspect can at times indicate loyalty, there was generally some type of saturnine existence as a child, or they felt repressed in some way.

Moon-Neptune aspects indicate a Mother or other significant family member who may have given confusing impressions to the child. She may have suffered from some type of addiction, anxiety or mental disorder. This is especially negative if the -Moon or Neptune is in the 12th house. If this is the case she may have died or been confined or lived in isolation.

2. The Moon in Aquarius, Capricorn, Scorpio or Aries

While not all who have the Moon in these signs had a rough childhood, the Moon in the chart represents the mother. The childhood experience would have been worse if the Moon in any of these signs squares, conjuncts or opposes a malefic planet.

If the Moon is in Aquarius, ruled by Saturn and Uranus, the mother may have been cold or unpredictable.

In Scorpio, the Moon is debilitated or considered to be at its fall, which means the energy does not operate as smoothly as it does in other signs. This indicates that the mother may have been controlling or angry with the Moon in this sign.

In Capricorn, the Moon is considered in detriment, so it does not function as well as it does in some of the others. The mother may have been cold, distant or overly concerned with status.

The Aries Moon is ruled by Mars, considered the ‘God of War.’ In this case, the mother may have been overly aggressive, pushy or angry.

3. Pluto, Saturn, Mars or Neptune in the 4th house

While the fourth house is connected to the mother, it is considered the home, especially in terms of early childhood.

Pluto in the fourth can represent a home that was controlling. The child may have been bullied or, in the worst case, experienced abuse.

Saturn in the fourth house can indicate a cold, repressive or isolated childhood. At worst, a parent may have been missing. In some cases, however, especially if Saturn is making a positive aspect this can represent an ‘old’ or very stable family.

Mars in the fourth house indicates a home that was seldom peaceful. There may have been abuse or a great deal of arguing or turmoil in the home.

Neptune in the fourth can indicate family members with addictions or emotional or mental disorders. The home environment may have been confusing in some ways or very unusual.

4. Pluto, Saturn, Mars or Neptune in the 10th house

The 10th house is generally connected to the father or father’s side of the family.

Pluto in the 10th can indicate a controlling or domineering father who may have bullied the child.

Saturn in the 10th house can indicate a cold, controlling or distant father, or he may have been absent in childhood or paid little attention to the child.

Mars in the 10th can indicate an angry or aggressive father who may have been abusive in some way.

Neptune in the 10th could indicate a deceased father or one who was very (if not overly) religious. He may have suffered from addictions or mental or emotional disorders.

5. Mars conjunct, square or opposing Saturn

Saturn typically relates to the father or a father figure. Mars in harsh aspect to Saturn indicates a great deal of general frustration, especially if it is placed in the fourth or 10th house. The father would have been more of a problem with Saturn in opposition to Mars. In this case, he may have been aggressive or, in the worst case scenario, outright cruel.

6. 4th house in Aquarius, Aries, Capricorn or Scorpio

The fourth house indicates home and early childhood. While everyone born with the fourth house in one of these signs did not experience a rough childhood, there may have been issues in the household at the very least.

An Aquarius fourth house indicates a cold or unpredictable household. There may have been several moves or life could have been unpredictable in some way.

Ruled by Mars, an Aries fourth house can indicate turmoil, anger and disruption in the home.

Like Aquarius, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and a Saturn-ruled fourth house would likely feel repressive, cold, limiting, overly stern, or at worst, represent a fearful upbringing.

7. The Sun square or opposing the Moon

This aspect would generally represent parents who did not get along with each other.

8. Saturn square, conjunct or opposing Pluto from the 1st, 4th or 10th houses

This aspect generally confers hardship and difficulty growing up. In many cases the child was subjected to cruelty or abuse that can have a lasting effect. This individual typically stays away from any situation in life that resembles childhood as an adult.

9. Mars, Saturn, Pluto or Neptune in the 6th or 9th houses

While there are a few differing opinions on step-parents in astrology, I find the ninth house generally denotes a stepfather as it would represent the mother’s second husband, which the sixth house represents a stepmother.

Nationally represented studies indicate that children in homes that involve step-parents are more prone to an elevated risk of maladjustment in terms of academic, behavioral, social and behavioral as well as emotional issues. Of course, this is not always the case, and some step-parents become a true father or mother figure.

In the worst cases, however, Mars, Saturn, Pluto or Neptune in the sixth or ninth houses can indicate problems with step-parents, especially if they square or oppose a malefic planet from one of these houses.

Saturn indicates coldness, repression, sternness or a fear-provoking step-parent. Pluto indicates a controlling, bullying or abusive step-parent. Mars indicates an angry or abusive parent and Neptune can indicate a step-parent who is not mentally or emotionally competent, suffers from addictions or gives confusing impressions.

Generally, a difficult childhood would include more than one of these aspects.

Not everyone with these aspects experienced what they would consider a difficult upbringing but generally several of them indicate problems in early life.

