The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, April 25, 2022

If there's anything negative that many of us will be feeling on Monday, April 25, 2022, it's one of hurt feelings due to being overly sensitive, especially for Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces.

This is also the day where some of us feel nasty enough to be the one who does the hurting, as the transits are laid out in such a way that it would appear there's hurt feelings and someone who causes them.

We start out with Moon in Pisces, which automatically makes us feel a little raw, and with Moon conjunction Mars picking up the back end, we've got the ingredients for a perfect astrological storm.

It's also the kind of day where we don't just feel hurt by someone's careless words; we feel foolish for letting them get to us, and that is how Sun sextile Moon works. It shines a light down on whatever it is that we feel and sort of amplifies it for its worth.

Is the hurt that we might feel on this day really worth the trouble it takes to feel ANYTHING? Probably not, and we may come to know that, too, because of Sun conjunction Moon.

For the three zodiac signs that will take this day to heart, we can expect to be insulted or demeaned by someone who is arrogant enough to think they can get away with it.

Amazing that there are still people around like this; folks who simply enjoy inflicted pain on the emotions and hearts of others. Ah well, takes all types to make a world, eh?

And so, on April 25, if your zodiac sign is one mentioned below, you might want to coat yourself in white light energy, as the arrows of arrogance are heading your way.

Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces, are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, April 25, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been particularly sensitive to people saying things to you that perhaps they should say. You've never liked being caught in someone's verbal crossfire, and you like it even less today, April 25.

Generally, you like to play the part of the person who lets these things roll off their back, however, the transits will put you in such an uncomfortable position on this day that you won't be able to shrug it off, and whatever this grump says to you, you will take to heart and let it live there for a good, long while.

You thought you were better than this; you believed for the longest while that no one could 'get to you' and yet this thing is happening to you, and it's all because this one person can't keep their trap shut. Here's the thing, Cancer — this person means very little in the greater scheme of things, so why bother letting them get to you like this? They aren't worth it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You spend a lot of time trying to convince the world that you are invulnerable. For some reason, this makes you feel as though you're tough enough to get through the hard times, but when push comes to shove, Capricorn, you're actually very sensitive.

When you hurt, you sometimes go overboard, and that might be your little secret. Today, however, someone — due to the influence of Moon conjunction Mars, is going to rattle your nerves, and you won't like it one little bit.

You are used to aggressive types who like to stir the pot at work, but you really prefer this kind of behavior to stay at the workplace and never touch the home space.

On April 25, you'll be pushed to the limit by someone at home. This could be your partner or a family member, but they are about to release the Kraken on you. Don't take it too seriously, Capricorn. Don't fall into their snare.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You can be the most loving person in the world, but you always have that side to you that is super vulnerable and touchy. Unfortunately, many people know this about you, so if they decide they're in a bad mood and wish to share, they turn to you, because they know you'll react poorly.

This person is someone in your life who is bored, anxious and pressing for a fight — with anyone. You just happen to fall on their radar at the wrong time, and so, you will be on the receiving end of this person's own self-hate and disappointment.

Because they can't fix whatever troubles them by talking it out, they decide to take it out on you, which is terribly unfair, especially because they are so over-the-top when it comes to nastiness. Pity them, but don't play into their madness, Pisces. You're better than this.

