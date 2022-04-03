The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Monday, April 4, 2022

With an immense push from the universe, you will wake today ready to take on the world and anyone that tries to stop you from claiming what is yours in this life. The Moon will be in Taurus most of the incredibly active day before coming to rest in Gemini in the late evening.

In a rare event, the Moon will spend time connecting with every single planet today, giving you a well-rounded and much-needed push towards your dreams.

Venus shifts into Pisces tomorrow, signaling that change is on the way while the first Taurus Eclipse of the year is getting closer. But this event also prepares you for the once-in-a-lifetime event of the merging of Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces.

You are being set up for success, not failure, but it does not mean that you can expect to go with the flow and instead must learn that it is time to make waves.

Instead of going through life trying to make as few ripples as possible, allow the tidal waves of life to rearrange your shores. Even though the emotional Moon makes relations to several different planets, the theme is clear, determination and inspiration.

What motivates you to make changes? Even the scariest of ones? In the coming weeks, you may start to see these in a different light, and instead of trying to change your mind to suit them, you will want to change your life to fit yours.

This is not just freedom but autonomy of the soul. No more are you going to allow others to dictate what makes you happy or fulfilled, not even those that claim to love you the most.

It is an entirely new beginning for you, and now that you are clear on what is truly motivating you, you will be unstoppable.

Why the Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Monday, April 4, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today’s energy makes yesterday seem quiet, but it was all preparation for you to step from the shadows and truly embrace what the universe offers you. As someone that values security and stability, it can feel overwhelming to let go of that safe space. You realize that the safe space you have valued for so long is part of what makes you feel so constricted in your life.

The Moon in your zodiac sign today uniting with so many different planets may feel a little overwhelming, as if you cannot unsee what you are suddenly becoming aware of.

On the other side of that is freedom is where you get to decide what makes you feel good and fills you up and what you truly need to feel like you have that stable ground under your feet that you crave so deeply. Part of today will be helping you overcome the challenge of calling others out who were only pretending to be there for you, and the other will be you realize you are no longer prioritizing their feelings over yours.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If yesterday felt intense, wait for what today has in store. This situation is a recipe for ultimate liberation. If you have been on the fence about a particular relationship, whether regarding breaking up or giving someone new a chance, today brings the answers you have been seeking. Because Taurus energy always lights up your romantic zone, most of today will have you reflecting and thinking about what you really want in this area of your life.

You should feel incredibly inspired to act or seek out time with someone who treats you how you deserve. If you have anyone in your life that is not living up to that standard of what you need, today may have you unleashing a whole different you on them.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Do not feel bad about any choices you have to make, especially those about honoring yourself. Profound changes are coming to your love life, and you may need to do your spring cleaning first. Make sure you create the space for what you genuinely want and need in your life, and do not ever let anyone tell you that you are wrong for speaking your truth.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is the last day Mars, Venus, and Saturn will all be in your zodiac sign. It will be an active ending for a period of your life marked by growth and change. A lot has come up in recent weeks, not just about relationships but about your life in general, and your perspective of a situation can determine what beliefs you hold about it.

Recently you have realized that many of the triggers you have felt recently have been yours to carry, which means that Saturn, the planet that rules the major lessons of your life, has been in full swing.

Today offers you a chance to bring some closure to many issues that were around all month. This closure will allow you to take accountability where you need to do so. But most importantly, to leave the past behind to see just how different this chapter of your life is. As happy as you have been, there’s so much more joy if only you are open to receiving it. But it also means no longer focusing on the things you cannot control that try to steal them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.